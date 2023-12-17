Thirteen more HP is a lot: the English three-cylinder boasts new pistons, a compression ratio of 13:1, different camshafts, larger intake valves, a lighter exhaust system and 15 mm longer intake ducts. All this would result in an increase in max power from 95 HP at 8,750 rpm to 108 HP at 9,500 rpm and the maximum torque from 87 Nm at 7,250 rpm to 90 Nm at 6,850. The differences between old and new would begin after 6,000 rpm. The aesthetics are slightly different in the front area and there is a new grey-red color. The tank still holds 20 l, but consumption should be reduced by 9%. The instrumentation is still 7″, but now it is square and has new graphics. It allows you to manage phone calls, listen to music and, finally, navigate with turn-by-turn technology. On the left is the USB-C socket, in place of the old USB which however is located under the saddle. Plus there is a 12V socket. The saddles are new, they should be more comfortable. The handlebars have a vibration damping system. That of the Rally Pro has been moved closer by 15 mm, to improve driving when seated (the 2023 version, when standing, had an optimal posture). The Rally is available only in the Pro version, with accessories such as quick shifter, heating for grips and saddles, tire pressure control, additional spotlights. Frame, swingarm and suspension are essentially the same. All three versions have 45 mm cartridge forks. On the GT there are Marzocchi units: the fork has 180 mm of travel and is adjustable in compression and rebound, the mono guarantees 170 to the wheel and is adjustable in preload and rebound. On the GT Pro, the rear adjustments are electronic. The Rally Pro has mechanical Showa suspension, which maintains the 240 mm of travel at the front and 230 mm for the rear wheel of the previous version. The fork is fully adjustable, the mono is adjustable in preload and rebound. The brakes always have 320 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc radial calipers, but there is a combined system: when you act on the front, the rear also comes into action. If braking is sudden, the direction indicators are activated simultaneously.

As previously, ABS and traction control are cornering. The declared weights have increased: with empty tank, oil and battery it is 205.5 kg for the GT; 208.5 for the GT Pro and 214.5 for the Tiger Pro. In the catalog there are already around fifty accessories on request including protections, bags, frames, additional headlights, etc. but the motorbike, on request, can be set up with four configurations: Performance, Protection, Trekker and Expedition.

PREZZO: GT 14.795 euro, GT Pro 16.595 euro, Rally Pro 17.495 euro AVAILABILITY: January 2024