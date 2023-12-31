Ergonomic mice are the best allies when it comes to working long hours on a computer without limbs suffering from fatigue.

If you have no choice but to spend many hours in front of a computer, the mouse, keyboard and screen are your main enemies, in addition to, obviously, spending too many hours sitting. This is why it is necessary, in addition to walking and exercising whenever you can, to adapt your workspace, with a good monitor, an ergonomic and clear keyboard, a ergonomic mouse.

Ergonomic mice are not as expensive as you might think, and even if you have a cheap one, your experience will improve a lot considering that your wrist will get less tired and you will have a position that generates less fatigue.

Do you want to work in a more comfortable way? Then you will be interested in everything you should know about ergonomic mice.

The most important thing you should keep in mind is that ergonomic mice do not have to be expensive or ugly. The design is very important, that is why these types of mice tend to be larger and with a shape in which your hand sits more comfortably.

What designs exist among ergonomic mice

An ergonomic mouse is considered anything where the position of your hand and wrist is most appropriate taking into account the position of your arm. This means that your hand should never be completely flat on the table, as is the case with more compact or laptop mice.

As a general rule you will find two designs, the “normal” mice with a larger design or so that the hand sits more comfortably and the vertical micewhich are specially designed to maintain the position of the arm without forcing it.

You also have the old ones trackball, where the mouse does not move, but your hand will move a ball that translates into the movements of the mouse. These old acquaintances are still a good option for people who need less movement in their wrist and arm.

Vertical mice: who should use them?

Vertical mice are possibly the best option when it comes to maintaining a good ergonomic position, but it must be admitted that they are not exactly pretty. Even so, studies consider that these mice are the ones that best maintain good posture.

They are the only option to maintain a true neutral position in which the hand is slightly tilted and the arm slightly tilted.

If you are a person with arm or wrist fatigue, who from time to time gets pain from these parts due to intensive use of the computer, even if you have any previous illnessis the option you should choose.

Best ergonomic mice

Logitech MX Master 3S

The third generation of Logitech's popular MX Master wireless mouse is now on sale. The MX Master 3 comes with a system of electromagnets to move the wheel, among other new features.

It is the most recognized ergonomic mouse in the world and one of the best sellers, Logitech MX Master 3S is the latest model launched by the brand.

It is a mouse that maintains the position of the hand in a semi-rotated position and above all higher than what a traditional mouse does. It also has extra buttons and a second horizontal scroll wheel.

It is possibly one of the most loved mice by professionals and for which its users swear by its good reliability and quality.

Logitech Lift

Fully ergonomic vertical mouse, with wireless connection via USB or Bluetooth, compatible with 3 devices and scroll wheel with variable speed.

The fashionable mouse, and there are plenty of reasons for this. Sold in left- and right-handed versions, this vertical mouse has excellent construction and is very compact. Ideal for small hands and for people whose wrists hurt from spending so many hours in front of the computer.

This mouse can be configured with up to 3 Bluetooth devices or one USB device and two Bluetooth devices, allowing you to use it mainly on your computer, but if you have another it can also be added. You can even use it with mobile phones or tablets.

Its design is unconventional, but if you get used to it and like it, you will hardly ever go back to using a conventional one.

MX Vertical

This ergonomic vertical mouse has several features that make it the best mouse of this type, perfect for professionals who work in front of the computer for many hours and who…

Both the Logitech MX Vertical and Logitech Lift are similar wireless vertical mice designed for office computing and browsing. The MX Vertical is better suited for larger hands and recharges with a USB-C cable. On the other hand, the Logitech Lift is better suited for smaller hand sizes and uses a single AA battery for power. Taking into account that it consumes very little, although we prefer lithium batteries, it is not a radical change. It is better to choose by size although, when in doubt, we recommend the MX Vertical as it is comfortable in either hand.

Best compact ergonomic mouse: Logitech M720 Triathlon

Logitech

Multi-device ergonomic mouse with Bluetooth and USB wireless connection, 1000 DPI and customizable buttons with 24-month battery.

Logitech M720 Triathlon It is a very good option if you want to have the best of both worlds, that of an ergonomic mouse and at the same time a more compact and portable mouse to take with you wherever you go.

It is compatible with up to three devices that you can change with the push of a button, it works wirelessly with a USB adapter or Bluetooth, and it also has a speed of 1000 DPI.

They are battery lasts up to 24 monthsso you can forget about having to recharge it via USB or charge the battery every so often.

Mejor trackball: Logitech MX Ergo

Logitech

Wireless ergonomic mouse that provides adequate support for the palm of your hand. Its inclination can be adjusted in a personalized way and reduces fatigue by 20% compared to traditional models…

If you are looking for an option among trackballs, we recommend this one Logitech MX Ergoan option that although it is around 90 euros, is of the best quality that you can buy right now.

It works both via Bluetooth and wirelessly with a USB adapter, and also has extra buttons and a scroll wheel with adjustable precision.

Budget vertical mouse: Anker AK-UBA

Anchor AK-UBA

If you need a vertical mouse, one of the best options and also very economical is this one Anchor AK-UBA. It is a wireless vertical mouse using a UBS adapter, so it does not use Bluetooth.

This mouse has variable speed, between 800 and 1600 DPI, as well as a scroll wheel and 5 buttons in total.

If you want an even cheaper option, have this Trust with cable for less than 20 euros.

Cheap for right and left handed: Cherry MW 4500

Ergonomic and wireless mouse for right and left handed users, perfect for long days in front of the computer that takes care of your health.

Among all the ergonomic mouse options that we have found and that always maintain a good quality-price ratio, we want to highlight this one. Cherry MW 4500.

Manufactured by a well-known leading brand in the world of keyboards, this ergonomic vertical mouse is available for right-handed and also left-handed users. It is completely wireless using a radio frequency adapter and in both designs it is quite cheap.