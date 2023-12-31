Season 3 of What If…? It will be different, since they will not be able to count on a key person in the stories of the Disney Plus series.

The awe-inspiring journey through alternative realities of What If…? (What If…?) takes an unexpected turn as AC Bradley, the creative force behind the series, leaves the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After two seasons full of twists and turns, Bradley reveals that the epic Season 2 finale marks his farewell. The head writer shared her love for the series and announced that it's time to look for new adventures beyond the MCU.

But what does this departure mean for the fate of the animated multiverse? Although Bradley departs, the legacy of What If…? keep going. With star Jeffrey Wright (Watcher) revealing that the season 2 finale culminates all the alternate stories, what does season three have in store for us?

There will be important changes.

As rumors swirl about a second season of Ms. Marvel, Bradley doesn't seem to be in the equation, even though he helmed the first season. Fans, however, are hoping to see heroine Kamala Khan in the Marvel Zombies series, written by Zeb Wells.

The previous two seasons of What If…? have left an impressive mark, with the second season reaching a record Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94% fresh. Additionally, Kahhori, a debuting character, has earned a special place in the hearts of viewers, generating demands for his return and even a live-action adaptation in the MCU.

The change of direction is not only evident in the creative team, but also in the direction of the series. Stephan Franck and Bryan Andrews led the exciting journey through the multiverse, delivering a nine-episode experience that gripped fans day after day, culminating in an explosive season finale that can be seen starting December 30.

While the first and second seasons left a surprising legacy, uncertainty about the future of the animated series grows. However, what would happen if…? has taught us that in the multiverse, anything is possible! What adventures and twists await in the next installment? Only time, and perhaps a glimpse between alternate realities, will tell us.

