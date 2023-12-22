Fernando Alonso humiliates Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz in a wheel-to-wheel battle and takes advantage of Charles Leclerc's engine failure to win the inaugural 2023 race. The success of the two-time Formula 1 world champion in Bahrain marks his first victory since 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

Aston Martin sporting director Andy Stevenson earns his pay by successfully appealing a 10-second penalty and sealing another Alonso triumph in Saudi Arabia. What a start for a team that finished seventh in the 2022 constructors' standings!

But then Hamilton emerges unscathed from the latest carnage in Australia to return to victory at the wheel of the capricious W14. Could this be a sign of an exciting title fight between the two former McLaren teammates?

Here's what the narrative framework might have looked like after the first three rounds of the 2023 season in a hypothetical world where Red Bull doesn't compete in F1. Of course, simply erasing Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez from 22 GP results only paints a two-dimensional picture.

For example, it does not restore Esteban Ocon's points in the Qatar Sprint, from which he was knocked out in a multi-car crash involving Nico Hulkenberg and Perez. How the elimination of the RB19 turns back the clock for Lando Norris, for the way he had to deal with the duel with Verstappen at the first corner in Brazil.

However, the figure indicates how close the battle was behind the Milton Keynes cars. In theory, if you remove the Red Bulls, there would be six different GP winners (Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris and Piastri), instead of the current three (Verstappen, Perez, Sainz).

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Without Verstappen and Red Bull in the title equation, Hamilton and Alonso would have been title rivals

The drivers' championship would be decided by a gap of just 17 points rather than the true 290-point chasm that opened up between Verstappen and Perez, with Hamilton a further 51 points behind. Even the constructors' crown would be reduced to a bare minimum, with only seven points between the two contenders.

Cla

the ball



Points



Big prize



BH

on

AU

THE

Mi

MC

ES

CA

AT

GB

HU

BE

NL

IT

SG

JP

QA

US

MX

BR

LV

AD

1 Lewis Hamilton 331 15 15 25 16 12 16 26 19 9 18 19 22 12 12 16 12 5 8 26 12 10 6 2 Fernando Alonso 314 25 26 18 23 26 25 10 25 21 10 6 15 26 6 – 6 12 – – 18 6 10 3 Charles Leclerc 289 – 10 – 33 10 10 2 15 25 6 10 30 – 18 12 15 12 7 18 6 25 25 4 Lando Norris 287 – – 12 6 – 4 – – 20 26 25 14 10 8 18 26 26 31 12 34 – 15 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 283 18 12 2 21 15 6 15 12 20 4 8 6 15 25 10 4 23 15 12 – 6 George Russell 248 10 18 – 16 18 12 18 – 13 12 12 14 – 15 – 15 – 15 – 15 – 15 – 15 – 15 – 15 – 8 21 18 10 7 8 18 7 Oscar Piastri 145 – – 8 3 – 2 – 2 – 15 15 8 6 2 8 18 33 1 6 1 5 12 8 Lance Stroll 131 12 – 15 13 1 – 12 6 14 – 4 6 2 – – – 2 10 – 15 15 4 9 Pierre Gasly 107 6 6 – – 8 8 4 1 4 – – 9 18 – 10 2 2 16 1 10 2 – 10 Esteban Ocon 102 – 8 – – 6 18 8 8 4 – – 9 4 – – 4 8 – 2 4 18 1 11 Alexander Albon 65 4 – – 3 – – – 10 2 8 2 – 8 10 2 – 3 8 4 – 1 – 12 Yuki Tsunoda 47 2 2 4 4 2 – 1 – – – – 4 – – – – – 9 – 11 – 8 13 Valtteri Bottas 29 8 – 2 – – 1 – 4 – 1 1 1 – 4 – – 6 1 – – – – 14 Nico Hülkenberg 20 – 1 10 – – – – – 5 – – – 1 – – – – 2 – 1 – – 15 Zhou Guanyu 18 – – 6 – – – 6 – 1 – – – – – 1 – 4 – – – – – 16 Daniel Ricciardo 12 – – – – 8 2 – 2 17 Kevin Magnussen 12 – 4 – – 4 – – – – – – – – – 4 – – – – – – – 18 Liam Lawson 9 – 2 6 1 – 19 Logan Sargeant 9 1 – – – – – – – – 2 – – – – – – – 4 – 2 – – 20 Nyck de Vries 0 – – – – – – – – – –

Cla

Team

Points



1 Mercedes 579 2 Ferrari 572 3 Aston Martin/Mercedes 445 4 McLaren/Mercedes 432 5 Alpine/Renault 209 6 Williams/Mercedes 74 7 AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 68 8 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 47 9 Haas/Ferrari 32

As in reality, Aston Martin would still suffer a decline in the second half of the year, after the banning of an overly flexible wing, which dragged it down the wrong development path, trying to use components with 2024 specifications (although one wonders if it would have been the same with Red Bull out of the picture).

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Hamilton would have wrapped up an eighth title were Red Bull not on the grid this year

The difference, however, is that when the decline occurred Alonso would have already achieved six victories, which would have kept him in contention with Hamilton until the end. Although in Abu Dhabi he would have needed a victory, with his rival from Mercedes not having to score a single point.

At Yas Marina, however, the Spaniard would have recovered only four points against the Briton, who would have become world champion for the eighth time. Yet another disappointment for Fernando, who according to statistics could have brought home an impressive six titles if he had scored just 30 more points in his career. Although one of these would clearly be virtual, given that we are talking about 2023 without Red Bull.

Leclerc would be 25 points away, in third place, but Ferrari would be preparing for the Christmas break after winning the last two races in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. Norris would fill a very narrow sandwich among the Scuderia's drivers, given that his 287 points would be paired with Leclerc's 289 and Sainz's 283. George Russell would be further behind, at 248 points, although with almost a hundred more Plates.

Although Russell fell behind both Ferraris, Hamilton's feat would allow Mercedes to return to the top of the constructors' championship. The Three-Pointed Star would join Williams in second place on the all-time winners list with nine titles.

The Maranello team would instead lose its seventeenth crown by just 7 points, after narrowly beating its German rival in Brazil and then defeating it in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, Leclerc's triumph at the end of the season would not have been enough to reverse the situation.

Overall, to everyone's great surprise, it would be a much more competitive season, although probably not at the highest levels reserved for the epics of 1982, 2012 and 2021. A season which, however, could have kept the television audience engaged for longer, and potentially even help it start growing again.

Given the imbalance that existed between the two Red Bull drivers, it is interesting to try to evaluate what would happen by eliminating Verstappen alone from the picture.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Without Verstappen racing, team-mate Perez would have taken top honours

In this version of events, Perez would take six victories, including three in the first four Grands Prix, thus becoming the first Mexican world champion, despite failing to reach the podium on any occasion from Monza onwards. In the end he would have finished with a 55-point margin over second-placed Hamilton, 4 more than the distance that separated them in reality.

Cla

the ball



Points



Big prize



BH

on

AU

THE

Mi

MC

ES

CA

AT

GB

HU

BE

NL

IT

SG

JP

QA

US

MX

BR

LV

AD

1 Sergio Pérez 353 25 26 13 33 25 – 16 11 27 10 18 25 15 25 6 – 2 20 – 22 18 16 2 Lewis Hamilton 298 12 12 25 13 10 16 25 18 6 18 16 19 10 10 16 12 5 8 26 9 8 4 3 Lando Norris 270 – – 10 4 – 4 – – 16 26 25 12 8 6 18 26 26 31 12 34 – 12 4 Fernando Alonso 266 18 18 18 16 19 25 8 25 17 8 4 12 26 4 – 6 12 – – 18 4 8 5 Charles Leclerc 261 – 8 – 25 8 10 1 15 25 4 8 23 – 15 12 15 12 7 18 5 25 25 6 Carlos Sainz Jr. 246 15 10 – 20 12 6 12 12 17 2 6 6 12 18 25 10 4 22 15 12 10 – 7 George Russell 220 8 15 – 13 15 12 18 – 10 12 10 12 – 12 – 8 21 14 10 6 6 18 8 Oscar Piastri 127 – – 6 1 – 2 – 1 – 15 12 8 4 – 8 18 33 – 6 – 3 10 9 Lance Stroll 101 10 – 15 10 – – 10 4 10 – 2 4 1 – – – 1 8 – 12 12 2 10 Pierre Gasly 88 4 4 – – 6 8 2 – 2 – – 8 18 – 10 2 1 13 1 8 1 – 11 Esteban Ocon 83 – 6 – – 4 18 6 6 3 – – 7 2 – – 4 8 – 2 2 15 – 12 Alexander Albon 46 2 – – 1 – – – 8 1 6 1 – 6 8 1 – 3 5 4 – – – 13 Yuki Tsunoda 30 1 1 2 2 1 – – – – – – 2 – – – – – 7 – 8 – 6 14 Valtteri Bottas 18 6 – 1 – – 1 – 2 – – – – – 2 – – 6 – – – – – 15 Nico Hülkenberg 13 – – 8 – – – – – 4 – – – – – – – – 1 – – – – 16 Zhou Guanyu 12 – – 4 – – – 4 – – – – – – – – – 4 – – – – – 17 Daniel Ricciardo 10 – – – – 8 1 – 1 18 Liam Lawson 6 – 1 4 1 – 19 Kevin Magnussen 6 – 2 – – 2 – – – – – – – – – 2 – – – – – – – 20 Logan Sargeant 4 – – – – – – – – – 1 – – – – – – – 2 – 1 – – 21 Nyck de Vries 0 – – – – – – – – – –

Cla

Team

Points



1 Mercedes 518 2 Ferrari 507 3 McLaren/Mercedes 397 4 Aston Martin/Mercedes 367 5 Red Bull/Honda RBPT 353 6 Alpine/Renault 171 7 Williams/Mercedes 50 8 AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 46 9 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 30 10 Haas/Ferrari 19

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Would Perez have gone for his bold move on Leclerc at the start in Mexico without Verstappen there too?

What would have changed the most is behind the first two. In an alternate world without the Red Bulls, the standings would stay the same order, but everyone would move up two places. Only Daniel Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu would swap positions. But by deducting only Verstappen's points, Norris would leapfrog Alonso and Leclerc into third place.

With Perez alone, Red Bull would close the constructors' standings in fifth place and Mercedes would still prevail at the expense of Ferrari. While McLaren, as in reality, but not in the version without both Red Bulls, would prevail over Aston Martin in the fight for third place. Alpine would confirm itself in no man's land, followed in the same order by Williams, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas.

Leggi anche: