Although he has decided not to report her to the police, Ahmet is sure that he wants to separate from Şevval. The businessman cannot forgive what his wife did to her mother days before she died and he does not want to continue sharing her life with her.

Although it took him a while to realize it, Ahmet has finally seen Şevval’s true face and that is why he has decided to meet with his lawyer to prepare the divorce document. Although she has made it clear to him that she did not want to separate nor is she going to make it easy for him!

The lawyer asks Ahmet if there are any details he wants to specify in the application regarding the distribution of property and he makes his intention clear: “I don’t want Şevval to receive anything. Can he get it?”

“We will show that the assets come from her mother’s inheritance and she will not be able to receive anything,” the lawyer clarifies. It is clear that Şevval will not be happy to discover her husband’s intentions, but will she… can she find a way to keep some of her money?