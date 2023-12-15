With 2024 just around the corner, the world of cryptocurrencies is at a crucial point. After a 2023 marked by ups and downs, predictions for the new year generate both hope and caution.

2023 has been a year of consolidation for cryptocurrencies, with significant advances and unexpected setbacks—such as the Binance scandal—after the harsh crypto winter of past years. Now, the big question is: What does 2024 have in store for Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Cryptocurrencies, once seen as a mere curiosity, have become a major player in the global financial landscape and their turning point may be 2024.

Thanks to the expected 50% halving in Bitcoin – the process by which the number of bitcoins reaching miners is reduced by half – which will arrive around April. The price could go up a lot.

In this sense, according to Bitwise Investments, Bitcoin could reach new highs, exceeding $80,000. Additionally, Bitcoin ETFs are expected to receive approval, marking a milestone in the history of cryptocurrency investments.

On the other hand, Kitco suggests that although some forecasts place Bitcoin above $200,000, this could be overly ambitious for the 2024-2025 cycle. This caution reflects a more measured and realistic view of the market's inherent volatility.

What will happen to Ethereum in 2024?

As for Ethereum, Finbold's Michaël van de Poppe anticipates a significant increase in its value. Cautious traders could take advantage of dips near $1,800 and $1,900, hoping for a rebound to between $3,100 and $3,600, he says.

Thus, the general consensus among experts points to an optimistic 2024 for cryptocurrencies. The possible approval of the Bitcoin ETF and the planned halving event could significantly boost the market.

However, as always in the crypto world, Caution and thorough research are essential before making investment decisions. The coming year promises to be another exciting chapter in the continued evolution of cryptocurrencies. We'll see what it turns out to be.