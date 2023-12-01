President Andrés Manuel López Obrador This December 1, he celebrated 5 years at the head of the Government of Mexico at the beginning of his morning at the National Palace. In front of reporters, he said, “What better way to commemorate the 5 years of our government, demonstrating that progress is possible, the construction of great works with justice, at the same time!”, and announced good news about the minimum salary.

After ensuring that a consensus was achieved with the labor sector and the business sector, he announced that the minimum wage in Mexico will rise 20% starting January 1, 2024.

López Obrador said that this was achieved after a negotiation in the National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami), since the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) requested an increase of 12.8%, while the unions sought 25 percent.

Within the framework of the celebration of his 5 years in government, López Obrador highlighted: “This is historic because it means that we are going to fulfill what we offered at the beginning of our government, to increase the minimum wage in real terms, double.”

The increase will also be 20% for the municipalities of the northern border.

With the increase, the minimum wage in Mexico will be 249 pesos; for the border it will be 375 pesos daily.

“When we arrived, the minimum wage was 88 pesos per day, 2,687 pesos per month, and starting January 1 it will be 249 pesos per day, 7,508 pesos per month,” said López Obrador.

“And this is even more satisfactory if you take into account that in the free zone of the northern border the salary goes from 88 pesos in 2018 to 375 pesos per day starting January 1, that is, 2,687 pesos per month. to 11 thousand 403 pesos per month”.

