2023 will end in a few days and the lists with the best video games of the year are everywhere. In the case of the PC gaming scene, the pace is set by Steam and the Valve platform has just revealed the most successful video games of the year where there are titles with controversial stories, stories of redemption and close to perfection.

Steam presents the most successful video games of 2023

Steam presented its report with the most successful video games of the year considered based on the income generated by both sales and transactions. Far from what one might think with the existence of market monsters that make millions, the Steam list, at the top, has titles that were successful during 2023 thanks to the fact that they were good, or very good, video games.

The Platinum section is intended for the most successful Steam titles in 2023 and one of the games that stands out is Cyberpunk 2077 because 3 years after its disastrous launches it finally found redemption and thanks to the updates, as well as the launch of its Phantom Liberty expansion, is considered among the best of the year.

Starfield is among the most successful games on Steam for its revenue generated

As expected, another game that is among the most successful on Steam is Baldur's Gate 3, an RPG from Larian Studios that has already won Game of the Year awards. For its part, Hogwarts Legacy confirmed its position as one of the games that generated the most income and on Steam it has been no exception. Although the awards did not come, the financial success did.

Likewise, the controversial Starfield is on the list because the income generated stands out despite having a significant increase in very negative reviews. Bethesda's RPG could improve in the future, but today there can be comfort that sales and revenue have been positive.



PUBG Battlegrounds

Baldur’s Gate 3

APEX Legends

Hogwarts Legacy

Counter-Strike 2

Destiny 2

Call of Duty HQ (Modern Warfare II, Warzone y Modern Warfare III)

DOTA 2

Lost Ark

Sons of the Forest

Starfield

Cyberpunk 2077

