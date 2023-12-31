The year is just hours away, but it will go down in history as one of the best for video game consumption, thanks to the many quality releases. PlayStation was not left behind and has just shared the list of best content that your users can find.

Sony's gaming brand revealed that the list of the best-selling PlayStation games were Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor y Hogwarts Legacygreat productions that were very well received by critics and the general public.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 51 of 2023

Although it did not appear as the best seller, the other exclusive of PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy XVIwas one of the best RPGs for the platform, next to Baldur’s Gate 3 y Diablo IV.

It is important to mention that the order is not specified within each category.

Below you can see the complete lists.

In case you missed it: PlayStation users preferred games as a service to brand exclusives in 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was one of the best-selling PlayStation games of 2023

The best-selling PlayStation games of 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Hogwarts Legacy

The best new PlayStation accessories in 2023

PlayStation Portal

Control Access

PULSE Explore

The best RPGs of 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Best games that took advantage of the PlayStation VR2 in 2023

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Gran Turismo 7

Resident Evil 4 VR

The best multiplayer titles of 2023

Street Fighter 6

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

EA Sports FC 24

The best survival horror games of 2023

Alan Wake II

Resident Evil 4

Dead Space (2023)

The most challenging games of 2023

Lies of P

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Remnant 2

Likewise, PlayStation took the opportunity to highlight Sea of Stars, Before Your Eyes, Viewfinder, COCOON, HUMANITY y DREDGEindies that users of the brand should not miss, according to “house experts.”

What do you think of the selection of PlayStation games? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to PlayStation by visiting this page.

Related video: PlayStation Plus – Live Action Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News