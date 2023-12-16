Nintendo is one of the most important video game companies in the industry, and it is no wonder. Just with the Nintendo Switch catalog we have a good amount of exclusive video games They play different genres, so it's easy to adapt to what we like most. If you've been caught in the Secret Santa or are simply looking for a good video game to make the best Christmas gift, we leave you some ideas that can narrow your search.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’





Talking about Nintendo Switch is also talking about 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' (52.99 euros). Along with the launch of the console came a new installment of Link's adventures and since then it has been considered the best video game of the Nintendo hybrid (and its corresponding year). Its revolutionary open world is its greatest exponent, but the sensations at the controls are something that can only be understood once we get into the video game.

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' is a Nintendo Switch video game that has sold very well, but if the person you want to give the gift to does not yet have it in their catalog, It is one of those (almost) essential video games which we will never tire of recommending.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’





And if we talk about best sellers, today everything that 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' (46.90 euros) has sold (and continues to do) is impressive. The eighth installment of the already iconic Nintendo plumber video game comes with a good amount of maps and characters with which to enjoy each race in different vehicles that we can even personalize.

Furthermore, if the circuits included in the video game fall short, with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass Another good number of scenarios are included to explore alone or with friends.

'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Pokémon Purple'





Every time a new generation of Pokémon comes out—or almost any video game in the series in general—there is enormous expectation from fans of pocket monsters. With 'Purple Pokémon' (46.90 euros) and 'Pokémon Scarlet' (46.90 euros) was not different, but at the same time it was. In Spain we experienced it with a different vision, since the beginning of this new generation was based in our country, so we really wanted to know the result of Game Freak and Nintendo.

Despite the graphic errors, which is the most negative point of the latest video games in the saga, the two versions of Pokémon have not only sold well, but are one of the best video games in the saga. And not only because of the new creatures or its combat system, but because its history, from those distant 'Pokémon White' and 'Pokémon Black', is deeper and more adult.

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’





Monolith Soft has been known for years for each of the video games in the Xenoblade saga. The third installment (49.99 euros) landed on Nintendo Switch last year 2022 with a new story – because although there are references to other installments, they can be played individually -, a open world full of details and characters as charismatic as those we found in previous video games.

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3' became one of the best JRPGs of the year for many reasons and, despite being the third numbered installment of the saga, it is a good video game to delve into its incredible universe.

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’





‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ (46,90 euros) It came to the Nintendo console at the worst and best time. It was during the pandemic when we were able to enjoy this new installment of the iconic saga that we had been waiting for so long, but it did so at a time when many people could enjoy it and escape from the world situation. And it not only stood out for that, but also for all its content and the possibilities offered by a new management video game.

En ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ we arrive at an island inhabited by animals and we have to build our house, fish, meet neighbors and establish relationships with them, visit other players in their online mode, trade with characters to get objects from other sagas such as Super Mario and much more.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’





If we refer to the latest video games released for the Nintendo Switch, it is practically impossible to avoid mentioning 'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' (48.99 euros). With this new installment of the Nintendo plumber the character go back to two dimensions to once again explore scenarios loaded with colors, enemies, classic characters from previous video games and much more.

One of the aspects that has attracted the most attention since its first trailers is the possibility of becoming an elephantbut also the freedom of choice to play as Mario, Luigi, Peach and other characters already seen in the saga.

'Persona 5 Royal'





Okay, it's true that 'Persona 5 Royal' (50.99 euros) is not an exclusive video game for Nintendo Switch – in fact, for years it was exclusive to PlayStation 4 – but given the hybrid console portability It is one of the best platforms to get into one of the best Atlus video games.

This JRPG cannot be described with just a few words. The development from beginning to end is so complete that today it is considered one of the best in the genre. Its story, the dynamic combat system, the People, the characters and the relationships we establish with them… All of this has a quality that we have rarely seen in a video game.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’





Developing a second part of a video game of the quality of 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' did not have to be easy, but the result could not have been better. The direct sequel to the video game, 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' (54.90 euros) has not only improved in almost every aspect, but At the controls it even seems like a different video game. A must if you have already played the first installment and if you have a Nintendo Switch.

One of the most celebrated aspects is its open world—yes, again—in which you can get lost for hours and find hundreds of places of interest. We have rarely seen—and we may see for years—a world like Hyrule in this video game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’





We close the list with another of the great video games that have had great weight since the launch of the Nintendo hybrid console. Already on the legendary Nintendo 64 we were able to enjoy the first installment of this iconic saga that brings together many of the characters from Nintendo and other companies, and it is in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' (54.99 euros) where we have been able to do so with he most complete cast and its best 2D fighting system.

Not only is the story not short, but we also have different modalities to play alone or in company (in local and online mode), an expansion pass with characters and scenarios, a fluid and fun combat system and much more.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

