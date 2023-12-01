We start the bonito and Christmas month of December and, as always, we take the opportunity to review the best things you can enjoy on the weekend. As you can imagine, the premieres in the streaming platforms They already throw a lot at this time into everything that has to do with the current festivities, but we will try to make a selection in which there is a bit of everything so you don’t get saturated. Take note.

What to watch on Netflix

Since yesterday you have the film on the red N platform Family in revolt, in which we see how the Walkers wake up one day realizing that their bodies have been swapped with those of their two teenage children just before the Christmas holidays. A simple film for the whole family with Jennifer Garner as one of the protagonists.

Today the second season of Sweet Home. This Korean series presents us with a rather dark and terrifying scenario in which monsters threaten to destroy humanity, with a problematic teenager being the only key that seems to be able to save his neighbors.

What to watch on HBO Max

You can now see on the content platform Boom boom Bruno, a German miniseries that introduces us to Bruno, a police officer who is far from the figure you might expect. He controls everything in the district, including criminals or prostitutes. However, everything will take a dramatic turn when a drag queen appears dead on his territory.

Do you feel like a full-speed movie marathon? So you know that the 7 tapes of Fast & Furious They are now available on the platform for your complete enjoyment. Many cars, speed and entertainment await you in this very famous saga that you can consume from beginning to end now.

The best releases of the week on Amazon

On Wednesday, November 29, the film Amigos hasta la muerte premiered on the Amazon Prime Video platform, a Spanish film that tells the story of two close lifelong friends, Nacho and Suso, who break up their relationship when the former sleeps with the second’s wife. Is it possible for their old friendship to overcome resentment and reconcile now that things have gone wrong for one of them?

Today it has also arrived Christmas on Candy Cane Lane. Eddy Murphy stars in this Christmas-themed comedy film in which a man aims to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas decorating contest. What he doesn’t know is that he will inadvertently close an unknown deal with an elf to get it.

What to see on Disney+

We close our review of premieres by looking at a Disney+ proposal launched this Wednesday, November 29. We refer to the series Criminals in which we will meet Joe Petrus, a man who seems to be living the American dream: happily engaged, father of two children, with his own business… However, his family does not know that Joe is actually hiding a secret: years ago he was recruited by a criminal gang to participate in a high-risk crime that promised to make him rich. Now, his mysterious and dangerous past is about to catch up with him again.