The year is about to end and if there is one thing we can say, it is that 2023 was full of premieres that made it clear to us that films made in animation are an excellent platform to tell stories that impact children and adults.

There is no doubt that several of these titles They will be fighting for a statuette for Best Animated Film at the next Oscar ceremony. Therefore, we tell you where to see them, since they are all streaming.

Movie: “Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

Where to watch it: Prime Video

What it’s about: Follows the characters created by cartoonists Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in the 1980s, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, four turtle brothers who, after being sprayed with a green substance called ooze, become mutants. The film shows their origin, how they are adopted by Splinter, a rat that is also a mutant, and how when they are teenagers they face the real world and the rejection of men.

Movie: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Where to see it: HBO Max

What it’s about: Continuation of the 2018 film “Spider-Man: A New Universe”, where we learned about the existence of the multiverse and the different versions of the superhero that inhabit other worlds. In this second film, the relationship between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy becomes complicated after she joins the Spider-society, a group charged with maintaining order in the multiverse. In addition, a new threat arrives: The Mancha, who will be the villain to defeat in the third part of the story.

Movie: “Super Mario Bros.: the Movie”

Where to watch it: HBO Max, Claro Video, Prime Video

What it is about: Third film adaptation starring the brothers Mario and Luigi, characters main video games of the “Mario” franchisefrom the Nintendo company, created by Shigeru Miyamoto.

The story follows the plumber brothers who one day, while trying to save their city from a flood, are sucked into a green pipe that transports them to the Mushroom Kingdom, where the evil Bowser threatens the existence of several worlds.

Movie: “Nimona”

Where to watch it: Netflix

What it’s about: Based on the comic series of the same name by ND Stevenson and featuring the voice of Chloë Grace Moretz as the protagonist, Nimona, the film is about a young woman with the ability to turn into different animals. The story is set in a futuristic medieval world, where a knight is accused of a crime he did not commit and who will only find help in the mischievous Nimona.

Movie: “Elements”

Where to see it: Disney+

What it is about: In a world in which different elements have life and coexist with each other, lives Ember, a young woman of the fire element who lives with her parents Bernie and Cinder in Element City and who, however, must face the rejection that the inhabitants of water, earth and air feel towards those who are made of fire.

