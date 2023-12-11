Do you have an Apple fan in the family and this Christmas it was your turn to give them the gift? If the real problem is that you already have practically everything, it’s time to be original. Here we present a few proposals that will get you out of trouble and will make you look better than anyone else, with a few accesorios para iPhone, Apple Watch o AirPods less common than usual.

Newdery charger for iPhone and Apple Watch





Charge the iPhone and Apple Watch with a single powerbank? It is possible, and what’s more, it can be done with your own style. This Newdery external battery It pretends to be a ticking time bomb and offers you magnetic charging for the Apple Watch plus connectors to charge an iPhone with a Lightning connector or another with the 15th, with a USB-C cable (or any other mobile phone, of course).

It has a battery of 10.000 mAh and offers fast charging. Finally, say that you can find it for 52.99 euros on Amazon.

Power Bank Newdery para Apple Watch y iPhone

Megahertz ClipShot





All photography fans with reflex or mirrorless cameras know that mobile phones have increasingly better cameras, but that their weak point continues to be ergonomics. And the iPhone is no exception. Those of us who are used to a good grip on a camera know that holding a mobile phone properly as a camera is an ordeal.

Therefore, inventions like this Megahertz ClipShot They are great and can be a great gift. Because, although its main function is to allow us to grab and shoot the mobile camera like a real one, it also serves as a vertical stand and as a (small) backup battery; It only has 250 mAh with the convenience of attaching via MagSafe in addition. All for only 29.99 euros with three colors to choose from.

On the other hand, with a similar use but for iPhones that do not have MagSafe, we can opt for this other grip that is held by a clamp instead of the magnet for Apple devices for a very similar price, 25.99 euros.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6





To give to a fan of video recorded with iPhone, the sure-fire gift is a good stabilizer compatible with the Apple smartphone. And among those available on the market, possibly the best and most complete gimbal is the DJI Osmo Mobile 6.

In addition to a 3-axis stabilizer, it offers controls on the handle, legs to use as a tripod on the base, an extender to use as a selfie stick, and it is foldable and easy to store when not in use. In addition, it has a dedicated app to improve its functions and has a not very excessive price, about 159 euros.

Razer Kishi





Another option for gamers may be the Razer Kishi V2, which turns the iPhone into a portable console, with physical controls instead of using the smartphone’s touch screen. It has two sticks, crosshead, triggers, and can also be purchased in a Lightning version, or for the most recent iPhone 15 with a USB port, in which case it is also compatible with Android. We can find it on Amazon for about 85.99 euros.

Lifeprint LP003-1





If you like the idea of ​​giving an instant camera but you know that the person who is going to receive it can’t get enough of their iPhone camera, why not turn their smartphone into one? This printer designed to join the phone is capable of offering the best of both worlds at a more than reasonable price, for only 99 euros.

It weighs 200 grams, offers up to 20 prints with each charge and works with Zink film.

Lamicall iPad Vertical Stand





For iPad owners, a good idea may be to give them a vertical support that turns it (almost) into an iMac. This one from Lamicall, clearly inspired by the Apple desktop base, has rubber to protect the tablet, and not to scratch the table, and it can also be tilted at the angle that best suits us. In addition, it has the typical iMac hole to allow the tablet’s charging cable to pass through. It arrives in time for Christmas and has a 10% coupon, which leaves it at 19.79 euros instead of the usual 21.99.

Belkin support for fitness machines





If the person you are giving is someone who is fond of fitness and has an iPhone with MagSafe, there is nothing like giving them something that will be good for them at the gym. For example, this Belkin magnetic mount, which can be placed on treadmill bars or bicycle handlebars and holds the mobile phone with all the necessary force so that it does not end up on the ground. You can find it for only 33.24 euros on Amazon.

Belkin Fitness Stand with MagSafe

GameBoy case for second generation AirPods





Gifting someone who has AirPods is not too difficult, but if they are also a fan of retro video games, nothing like this Elago sling that pretends to be a GameBoy. In addition, it costs very little and right now it has a 10% discount coupon on Amazon, which leaves it at a ridiculous 12.59 euros. Of course, it is for the second generation AirPods, therefore not compatible with the third or the Pro.

elago funda GameBoy Apple AirPods 1 y 2

AirTag of Apple





For last we leave the least original but no less practical AirTag from Apple itself. It is the ideal accessory for the absent-minded, and it never hurts to have some extra, so we don’t have to worry about whether the person who is going to receive it already has one.

The Apple locator tag is usually found for a price of 32.99 euros and stores like PcComponentes or MediaMarkt have it with delivery in time for Christmas.

