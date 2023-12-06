This Friday, December 8 at 9:00 p.m. at the Diana Theater the Wilco concert will be heldone of the most beloved alternative rock bands will perform in our city as part of their tour Tour to Infinity!

The American rock group, known primarily for its roots in music country, comes to La Perla Guadalajara to present some of his most famous hits. In addition to promoting his new studio album called Cousin.

This new work has the surprise of the production of Cate Le Bon. This is understanding that the American band is very jealous of the people who participate in their creative process. So far the reception has been excellent.

There are tickets in practically all sections, prices range from $696.00 to $1,860.00 pesos plus usage fee. The Diana Theater is located on Avenida 16 de Septiembre 710, in the Mexicaltzingo neighborhood.

