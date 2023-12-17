This Sunday, December 17, Art and Culture Forum presents “The Vault at the End of the World or Augmented Nothingness“, a work directed by Charles Constantinearising from calls from the Ministry of Culture of Jalisco.

Date: Sunday December 17

Schedules: 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Address: Karla Constantini

Place: Art and Culture Forum, Guadalajara

The text, written by Rita Gironès, was awarded the National Prize for Playwriting Written by Women “Incendia”. In this same way, the director was chosen, who showed the most interesting proposal for the call of the Secretary of Culture.

This play takes us to the remote Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, home of the vault. This warehouse protects more than a million seeds from all over the world, intended to preserve plant life against possible contingencies.. The arrival of Ulrick and Peer, suppliers of food and seeds, triggers events that reveal true human nature in this uninhabited place.

The cast to bring this montage to life is made up of the ensemble Nomad Theater. The pre-sale price is $100 through the digital platform I go to the theater. At the box office it can be purchased for $120 pesos.. The work has a approximate duration of 60 minutes.

