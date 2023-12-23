If you are in Guadalajara Today, Saturday, December 23, don't miss the unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the fascinating world of fossils. It is paleontology workshop is totally free and awaits you with an activity that will excite people of all ages!

Workshop details: I want to be a paleantologist

Date: Saturday December 23

Hour: 13:00 hours

Place: Avenida Dr. Roberto Michel 520, Colonia San Carlos

This event is designed for all ages and aims to awaken interest in paleontology through an activity that connects citizens with this exciting profession. Space is limited to 18 people, so be sure to arrive early to guarantee your participation.

In addition to the workshop, you can explore the museum's current exhibitions. The first of them, “Odontos: Natural and cultural history of teeth”will take you on a journey through tooth fossils of prehistoric animals, showing the evolution and function of teeth in feeding and predation. The second exhibition available is about bugger. Enter in the fascinating universe of arthropods con “Nature in Close Up”, an exhibition that shows the microscopic world through the lenses of students from the museum's biodiversity workshop.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. ¡Don't miss the opportunity to learn and explore as a family! Come to the paleontology workshop and discover the natural and cultural wealth in the heart of Guadalajara.

