Young people from Albergue Cien Corazones AC and Danza Aptitude will present the stage interpretation of “The Little Prince”. Within the framework of International Day of People with Disabilities, one of the most famous literary works will be brought to the theater throughout the history of the book.

The work is composed by people with disabilities accompanied by tenor Rodrigo García Romo. The proposal, in addition to entertaining, seeks to show the unmet needs of society, seeking equal rights, since access to culture is a universal right.

The performance will take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets are between $100 and $200 pesos, and can be purchased at the Teatro Degollado box office and through the Ticketmaster system.

