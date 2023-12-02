He Mezquitan Pantheon It was created in 1896 after exhausting the land of Pantheon of Bethlehem. Located in one of the founding neighborhoods of the city, this cemetery has tombs and buildings from the late 19th century that can be visited during the day, but that take on another dimension at night.

Today, Saturday, December 2, the group Relatos y Leyendas de Suspenso offers a night tour that promises to modify your experience and perspective of this emblematic place.

The invitation is limited to one group of 50 people, so it will be best to reserve a ticket if you are interested in attending. The quote is about Av. Federalismo 997, at the main entrance to the pantheon, at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ocampo Museum (Calle Ocampo 85) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.including Saturday. The cost per person is $250 pesos.

OB

