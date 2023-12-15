The wait is over! Today, the acclaimed alternative rock band from Mexico City, Camilo Séptimo, performs in an epic concert to delight their fans. Although tickets are selling out, you still have the chance to secure your spot in this unique experience.

Event Details:

Date: Today! Friday, December 15, 2023.

Place: Diana Theater located on the Avenida 16 de Septiembre number 710in the Mexicaltzingo neighborhood, Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Composed by talented musicians such as Jonathan Melendez (keyboardist), Manuel Mendoza (singer and bassist) and Eric Vazquez (guitar player), Camillus the Seventh It emerged ten years ago, in 2013, as a project that merged the previous musical experiences of its members. His initial goal was to create music for moments of depression, inspired by the iconic singer Camillus the Sixth. With this they sought to prolong the legacy with a special inheritance.

Now, the band from the center of the country is consolidated as one of the freshest and most distinctive proposals in rock and Mexican music.

The trio will present songs from their latest album, “Jardín de las Almas” at today's concert, taking the audience on an unforgettable musical journey. Besidesthe interpretation of classics such as “Miénteme” and “Vicio” is expectedwhich will undoubtedly resonate in the memory of the attendees and fans of the Mexican band.

Prices

Stalls: $1,300

Low rear window 1: $1,200

Low rear window 2: $1,100

Another scope: $1,000

Balcony 1 ground floor: $900

Balcony 1 high: $800

Balcony 2 low: $700

Balcony 2 high: $600

Disability area: $1,000

Stages 1: $1,300

Stages 2: $1,200

Stages 3: $1,100

Secure your ticket now and be part of this musical event that will go down in history! Tickets are available at the box office and through the Ticketmaster digital platform.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions