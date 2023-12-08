The Christmas spirit reaches Guadalajara with the fifth edition of Run Santa Runan exciting race that has happened annually since 2018 in our city. The event invites you to dress up as Santa Claus or a helper elf to participate in this fun-filled event.

In addition to the race, enjoy a unique Christmas atmosphere, the opportunity to capture the classic photo with Santa Claus, and participate in raffles and surprises throughout the event.

Embark on a route full of surprises, with a spectacular Christmas setting. Along the way, you can meet the Grinch and experience the magic of artificial snow falling from the sky.

Additionally, when purchasing your ticket for Run Santa Runyou not only participate in the race, but you also contribute to the program Running for a Smile, which is a project to buy toys and deliver them to children from marginalized areas and with limited resources. Your registration includes the complete Santa or Elf outfit, as applicable, and a commemorative medal.

You can buy your tickets in one of these options:

Through the event web portal. In stores Innovasport. In stores Trotime.

Buy your tickets as soon as possible since The kits will be delivered on Saturday, December 9 at the Metropolitan Park, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Event Details:

Date: December 10

Start time: 08:00 hours

Place: Metropolitan park

Race Modalities:

Prices:

Adults: $380 pesos

Children: $330 pesos

