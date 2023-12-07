In the program New voicesthis new proposal appears starring students of the degree in performing arts for the theatrical expression of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

The name of the work is I will tell with conviction all kinds of lies and was carried out with the support of the Scholarship Grodmanan organization that has helped with multiple university products from the UdeG.

Under the direction of Alejandro Mendicuti, The work touches on two central themes of human life: family and memory. The review is as follows:

A young filmmaker mourns the death of his father. Supported by this means, The protagonist tries to build a fictitious memory due to the fear of forgetting.. Therefore, together with the actors, she will try to recreate a family event that never happened.

Function data

Duration: 90 minutes.

Recommended age: Over 12 years old.

Features: Thursday December 7th and 14th

Time: 19:00 hours.

experimental theater: Calzada Independencia Sur S/N, Col. La Aurora

Cost: $100.00 pesos + 10% service charge.

