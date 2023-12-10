Don’t miss the opportunity to attend the last performance of Georg Friedich Händel’s opera Orlandoperformed by the prestigious Higinio Ruvalcaba Chamber Orchestra of the University of Guadalajara (OHIR).

Event Details

Date: Sunday December 10

Hour: 17:00 h

Place: Santander Ensemble of Performing Arts

The work

Orlando, premiered in London in 1733, It is one of the jewels of Hände’s repertoirel. With anonymous libretto based on the epic poem Orlando Furioso of Ludovico Ariosto y The Orlando of Sigismondo Capecethe music of Handel remains faithful to the Italian style of baroque serious opera.

The plot follows Orlando, a brave soldier in love with the pagan princess Angelica, who, in turn, is in love with another man, Medoro. Angélica’s rejection triggers madness in Orlandoand only the wizard Zoroaster can bring him back to his senses.

Star Cast:

Cassandra Zoe Velasco (Orlando) Anabel de la Mora (Angelica) About Lou (Medoro) Natalia de la Torre (Dorinda) Rodrigo Urrutia (Zoroaster)

Join OHIR and these outstanding Mexican soloists as they conclude their 2023 season with this masterpiece! Secure your ticket and immerse yourself in the magic of the opera.

Appetizer:

Stall: $400.00 Lunette: $300.00 First Balcony: $200.00 Second Balcony: $150.00 Lunette Boxes: $300.00 First Boxes: $200.00 Second Boxes: $150.00

