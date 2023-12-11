Suara.com – The first debate on the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres) will be held on Tuesday (12/12/2023). What time will the debate start?

According to information provided by the General Election Commission (KPU), the first debate will start at 19.00 WIB.

The debate was broadcast on TVRI and also broadcast on RRI.

This first debate will involve presidential candidates only. Meanwhile, the vice presidential candidate was also present to accompany him.

This means that the public will be presented with a debate session between presidential candidate number 1 Anies Baswedan, presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto and presidential candidate number 3 Ganjar Pranowo.

The debate was held at the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) office, Jalan Imam Bonjol, Central Jakarta.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari explained that the total event would last 150 minutes.

However, the duration of the debate itself is 120 minutes and the other 30 minutes are advertising breaks placed between the 6 debate segments.

In these six segments, Hasyim claims that he will provide greater opportunities for the presidential candidates to interact with each other.

In the first segment, the debate began with the reading of the rules and regulations led by 2 moderators, namely Ardianto Wijaya and Valerina Daniel.

After that, each presidential candidate was given the opportunity to explain their vision, mission and program for 4 minutes.

Hasyim explained that the second, third, fourth and fifth segments had a similar format, namely that the presidential candidates answered questions from the moderator which had been formulated by 11 panelists.

In these four segments, each presidential candidate will take questions at random to answer.

Then, the other two presidential candidates were invited to respond to the previous presidential candidate’s answers.

“For example, on the first occasion, candidate A answered the moderator’s question, candidates B and C were given the opportunity to respond to what candidate A said,” said Hasyim at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Monday (11/12/2023).

“After responding, candidate A was also given the opportunity to respond back so that he was clear on that part of the debate,” he continued.

Then in the sixth segment, the presidential candidates will give closing statements.

The themes that will be discussed are government, law, human rights, eradicating corruption, strengthening democracy, handling disinformation, improving public services, and citizen harmony.