Doctor Who: The Church of Ruby Road will premiere on Disney Plus next Monday, December 25, kicking off the reboot of the series with the Fifteenth Doctor.

When December ends, the season of Christmas specials begins, and Doctor Who does not miss the appointment with the christmas special Doctor Who: Ruby Road Church which will air on Disney Plus on December 25.

Doctor Who: Ruby Road Church It will be the chapter that will begin the reboot of Doctor Who with his Fifteenth Doctorplayed this time by actor Ncuti Gatwa, whom you will know from series like Sex Education and movies like Barbie.

Of course, this will not be the first time we see the Fifteenth Doctorsince the character already had an appearance in the special episode of 60 birthday from the series titled Laughtermade by David Tennant as Fourteenth Doctor.

The new Doctor He will also be accompanied by a new assistant, Ruby Sundaywhom the actress plays Millie Gibson; and in the next special episode we will be shown how both characters met.

Ruby Sunday's story began in a Christmas Eve, when she was just a baby and was abandoned under the snow. In the present day, the young orphan meets the Fifteenth Doctor, and she ends up getting involved in a lot of adventures that involve stolen babies and goblins, and that will surely also lead her to learn the secret of her birth.

What time does the Doctor Who Christmas special premiere on Disney Plus?

In the last days, Disney Plus has already enabled the option on its streaming platform to add the series' Christmas special to your list of series and movies, which will have a duration of 56 minutes.

Doctor Who: Ruby Road Church will premiere on Disney Plus next Monday, November 25. In Spain we can enjoy it from 18:55, Spanish peninsular time17:55 in the Canary Islands.