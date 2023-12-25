The Star of Bethlehem crowns our trees, illuminates our mangers and decorates our Christmas cards, but was it really a star? These are the most discussed astronomical theories about its origin.

According to the Bible. The Star of Bethlehem appears only in the first book of the New Testament, the Gospel of Matthew. According to Matthew, three Wise Men from the East set out for Jerusalem guided by a bright star in the sky.

When they arrived, they asked Herod, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east, and we have come to worship him.” Herod had no idea where Jesus was, but the star continued to guide the Three Wise Men until it stopped over Bethlehem.

A comet. The Star of Bethlehem could not have been a meteorite because the Three Wise Men would have had to run a lot to follow it from the East in their short time, but perhaps it was a comet that lasted weeks in the sky.

We know that Hally's Comet passed by Earth in the year 11 BC. C. However, it could not serve as a guide to the Three Wise Men because its position would have changed with the rotation of the Earth. Astrophysicist Grant Mathews suggested an additional reason: “comets used to be a harbinger of impending disaster to astrologers of the past.”

A nova or supernova. In 1977, a New York Times story by science journalist Walter Sullivan linked the Star of Bethlehem to a phenomenon that Chinese astronomers recorded as the “Broom Star” in 5 BC. Modern researchers believe it was probably a nova, the birth of a star

Another possibility is that it was a supernova (the explosive death of a star), but astronomers have found no evidence of a supernova remnant that coincides in time. The closest recorded by Chinese astronomers was visible from Earth in 185 AD

A conjunction. This is where things get interesting. What if the Star of Bethlehem was not a star but two planets? It's possible. We had other things to worry about that year, but in 2020, Jupiter and Saturn came together in a Great Conjunction. The two planets appeared so close together in the night sky that they almost looked like a single object.

We know that Jupiter and Saturn had three conjunctions in the year 7 BC. Four years later, in the summer of 3 BC, Jupiter and Venus staged an even more spectacular conjunction: they were 1/10 of a degree apart at dawn (one-fifth of the diameter angle of the full Moon). Perhaps astrologers of the time took note and attributed divine meaning to the event.

It didn't exist. Since none of these events match exactly what the Gospel of Matthew describes, another possibility is that the Star of Bethlehem myth is just that, a myth.

The stars have been used globally for navigation until practically the appearance of GPS, but a star rises and sets in the sky, it does not go from Baghdad to Jerusalem and from Jerusalem to Bethlehem. At least not without divine intervention.

Imagen | DALL·E 3, Adobe Firefly

