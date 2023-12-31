Suara.com – The BRIZZI card is electronic money from Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) which can be used for various payment transactions, such as shopping, transportation, bills, and others. However, what should be done if the BRIZZI card is damaged?

BRIZZI cards can be damaged due to various factors, such as dropping, getting wet, or being hit by sharp objects. If your BRIZZI card is damaged, you cannot use it for payment transactions.

You need to contact BRIZZI customer service or the BRIZZI card issuer to report the problem and ask for help.

Here are the steps you can take if your BRIZZI card is damaged.

1. Contact BRIZZI customer service

Look for the BRIZZI customer service number on the official BRIZZI website or on the back of your physical card. Call this number to report damage to the card.

2. Report card damage

Provide the necessary information to the customer service representative, such as the damaged BRIZZI card number and a description of the problem.

3. Follow the instructions of the customer service representative

They will provide further instructions regarding the procedures you must follow to replace a damaged card. This may involve sending the damaged card to a specific address or visiting the nearest BRIZZI outlet to replace the card.

4. Perform a balance transfer

If your BRIZZI card number is still clearly visible, you can transfer your balance to a new BRIZZI card. To do this, visit the nearest BRI office with a damaged BRIZZI card and a new BRIZZI card.

5. Activation of new card

After you receive your replacement card, follow the activation instructions provided. This may involve registering a new card and linking your existing BRIZZI balance to the new card.

If you choose to replace your BRIZZI card, you can do so at the nearest BRI office. To replace a BRIZZI card, you need to bring your BRI card and the damaged BRIZZI card. The cost of replacing a BRIZZI card is IDR 50,000.00.

Make sure to follow the instructions from BRIZZI customer service or the BRIZZI card issuer carefully to ensure the card replacement process runs smoothly.

