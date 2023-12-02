If there was a clear villain from the beginning in Family Secrets, it was Yekta. The fake lawyer has tried to make Ceylin’s life miserable in many ways and has made it clear at all times that his priority in his life is himself.

Yekta and Ceylin never got along. The false lawyer had it out for the lawyer since Engin, her son, decided to abandon her firm to form the best team of lawyers with Ceylin, something that the great Yekta Tilmen took as a great offense.

Mr. Tilmen offered both his son and Ceylin to join his large and prestigious law firm, but the lawyer Erguvan rejected the offer as she wanted to grow on her own in her professional career without the help of anyone, least of all a “lawyer.” “like him who used the worst tricks to win his cases.

However, a couple of chapters ago, we met a new side of Yekta: a scared and disappointed man. Discovering that Ömer was cheating on him and that he is a really dangerous person, he has made him turn to his enemy to offer him a deal.

Although both aimed to defend their own interests, it seems that the collaboration between Ceylin and Yekta has given them some good moments between them and we would even dare to say that they have grown fond of each other. Do you remember everything that has happened between them since we met them?

Obsessed with seeing Ceylin behind bars

Yekta did not forgive Ceylin that her son had preferred to work with her instead of at his own firm. Although the lawyer had not influenced Engin’s decision, Laçin’s husband blamed her for it. And he took advantage of the slightest opportunity to attack her!

When it was discovered that Engin was Inci’s murderer, Yekta was ashamed of him, although he initially wanted to protect him. His son would die days after being accused in strange circumstances in the forest and Yekta took advantage of the situation to accuse Ceylin of killing him.

His revenge against Ilgaz and his friends

Thanks to collaborating with Laçin, Ceylin and Ilgaz managed to collect sufficient evidence of the irregularities that Yekta had committed in his work and witnessed how the police arrested him and closed his firm.

The fake lawyer managed to get out of jail after collaborating with the police and his main objective was to take revenge on Ilgaz and his friends for what they had done to him. Such was his anger towards them that he even personally went to complain about them to Turgut Ali so that they could be investigated.

Ömer, the common enemy that has united Ceylin and Yekta

From the moment we met him, we knew there was something strange about Ömer. Although he appeared to be a good and humble boy, there was something sinister about him that puzzled us. Yekta has taken a while to realize this, but he has finally discovered that he is an unscrupulous psychopath willing to kill.

Ömer has been the one who has been boycotting Ilgaz and that is why Yekta has taken the opportunity to go to Ceylin and propose an agreement to unmask the young man. If they succeeded, they would both win.

Although the lawyer did not trust Yekta one bit, she had to trust him to prove Ilgaz’s innocence. And together they have achieved it! Thanks to this unexpected alliance, the two have realized that they make a great team.

It seems that something has changed between Ceylin and Yekta and thanks to this, we have started to like the fake lawyer a little better. Will peace continue between them? Will they become inseparable from now on or will they clash again like in the old days?