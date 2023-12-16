The dilemma we encounter every weekend is the same as always: what can we watch on Netflix? Has HBO Max released anything new? Shall we try to see the Prime Video poster? AND we spend dead hours without knowing how to decide what movies or series to watch.

That is why we come with 3 recommendations, this time from Netflix, Movistar Plus+ and Disney+, which premiere this weekend, to make your choice of good cinema a little easier.

On the one hand, one of the most anticipated films by plasticine fans and nostalgic children's movies arrives on Netflix: Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets.

On the other hand, there is nothing better than a good Indiana Jones movie and Disney+ knows it. We end with some DC and a lot of action. Black Adams lands on Movistar Plus+.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets (2023), Netflix

After 23 long years of waiting, the sequel to Chicken Run: Farm Escape arrives. It all begins a generation after the events of the original film, where the plot focused on escaping from a farm.

Ginger, Rocky and the others have managed to escape and after a long time, they live on a paradise island, almost like a utopia for animals, where there are no problems or apparent enemies.

Ginger and Rocky have just had Molly, a chick who is born rebellious and very playful. However, little Molly is not satisfied with being part of that paradise, since she is the only thing she knows, and is eager to discover what lies beyond. It premieres today, December 15, on Netflix.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Disney+

In the fifth installment of the film saga, we follow the legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones in the late 1960s. After his retirement, away from the adventures of his youth and dedicated to university teaching, Indy's tranquility is threatened by the appearance of Helena, his goddaughter.

According to the young woman, Helena's father, Basil, and Indy's former partner, discovered something on a train during the war that drove him crazy. Now, she seeks to solve this mystery, and thus begins a new adventure for this retired hero..

Indy and Helena quickly find themselves caught up in a plot involving a former Nazi boss., Jürgen Voller, recently signed by NASA for the moon landing program. Pursued and constantly on the run, the veteran hero is forced to confront not only his pursuers but also the secrets of his own destiny. It premieres today, December 15, on Disney+.

Black Adam (2023), Movistar Plus+

After almost 5,000 years of receiving the almighty powers of the ancient gods and being immediately imprisoned, Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson, is freed from his ancient grave.

Now, you are ready to unleash his unique way of dispensing justice in the modern world. It premieres today, December 15, on Movistar Plus+.