Like every Friday, we want to bring some joy to the weekend and we bring you three new movies that you are sure to love.

The truth is that this weekend, depending on where you live, doesn’t look too peaceful to be away from home all day. So, as we always say, what better plan than to take advantage and stay at home enjoying a good movie.

However, whether because you are disconnected from the news or because you have so many platforms that it is a problem for you to choose something new to watch, here We come for another week choosing three titles that could fit you.

In this case we focus on three platforms: Filmin, Netflix and Movistar Plus+, although as always, they all always have news among their ranks every week.

On the one hand, you will find on Netflix a great biographical documentary about the musician Jon Batiste that will make your hair stand on end. On the other hand, we leave you with some more action and thirst for revenge that comes to Filmin and we end with a Korean movie very much in the style of Lost in Translation.

American Symphony (2023), Netflix

We begin with a shocking biographical documentary that tells the life of the talented musician Jon Batiste. This film not only delves into his great musical career, but also focuses on his wife’s challenging battles with leukemiaSuleika Jaouad.

Con exclusive behind-the-scenes access, this production is a clear example of a great documentary that will keep you glued to the couch. It premiered on November 29 on Netflix.

Bull (2021) The Movie

Neil Maskell, recognized for playing some of the most disturbing characters in British cinema, stars in this thriller as Bull, a hitman who emerges from a decade of absence with a thirst for revenge.

The plot delves into the raw story of a man who, after being presumed dead, returns with a thirst for justice that will unleash bloody revenge against those who betrayed him. It premieres today, December 1 on Filmin.

Return to Seoul (2022), Movistar Plus+

This film tells the moving story of Freddie, a 25-year-old girl who returns to South Korea in search of her roots after being adopted and raised in France by her new parents.

Despite speaking French and having a stronger connection to French culture, Freddie feels the need to know his origins, to look at his biological parents and to reconnect with his true identity. It premiered on November 28 on Movistar Plus+.