The December mega-bridge ends. Congratulations if you have been able to enjoy it. You still have time to enjoy a good movie in prime time on DTT.

If you do not know what movie to watch today On DTT, we have selected today’s best movies in TV Programming. Action galore, mysterious murders in disparate locations, and one of romantic suspense. Take a look at the best of DTT today.

John Wick: Blood Pact, the best movie you can see on television today

The second part of the John Wick saga maintains the interest, the impossible fights… and the merciless killings. It’s a fight between murderers, and anything goes.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is the deadliest assassin on the planet, but after the death of his wife, he became depressed and retired. Unfortunately for him, the office of death does not allow withdrawals, so a blood pact forces him to return to trouble. This time, in Rome. You can watch the trailer here:

John Wick: Blood Pactis a film full of overflowing action and surprising fights, with a plot that maintains interest, if you like this type of films where blood flows continuously.

John Wick: Blood Pact It is broadcast on La 1 at 10:05 p.m.. Here you can read the film review. The third part of the saga, John Wick Chapter 3, is also on FDT at 10:15 p.m.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

The thing is about murders, but if the subject already tires you, on the television schedule you will also find a good suspense movie.

The name of the rose at Neox at 1945. A world best-seller and a classic of 80s crime cinema. Sean Connery and a young Christian Slater are two monks who investigate the inexplicable murders that occur in a monastery in the 14th century.

Point blank love in BOM Cinema at 11:58 p.m.. A lonely young man meets a woman who turns her life upside down. The cast is impressive: Christian Slater (again), Patricia Arquette, Brad Pitt, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Christopher Walken, Dennis Hopper, and Val Kilmer.

Murder in the White House on La 1 at 11:55 p.m.. There has been a death in the White House, and an FBI agent is tasked with apprehending the culprit. But the tangle of betrayals and cover-ups is too thick.

End the weekend with a good movie in TDT. Action, intrigue and romance guaranteed.