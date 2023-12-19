Mondays are usually a slow day in the TDTbut we have found some interesting movie on schedule prime time.

The innocent It's the best movie to watch today TV programming. As an alternative we propose Brain Drain, a comedy classic like The Life of Brian, and some more.

The Innocent, the best movie you can see on television today

Crime and lawyer films have a great pull, both in cinema and on television. Today they show a pretty good one on DTT, The Innocent.

Mick Haller (Matthew McConaughey) is a failed criminal lawyer who has his office inside his own car. His life changes when he is hired by a millionaire accused of murder. It seems like an easy and well-paid case, but everything gets complicated when he infiltrates a network of lying and manipulative people. You can watch the trailer here:

It is a film with good reviews and the presence of important actors, such as Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei, John Leguizamo or Bryan Cranston.

The innocent airs on Be Mad at 8:30 p.m..

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

Mondays are complicated and full of stress days, even more so on Christmas Eve. If what you want at the end of the day is to laugh a little to relax, in today's TV programming we have found a couple of films that meet this objective.

Brain drain in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.. Spanish comedy about a shy boy who discovers that the girl he likes is going to study at Oxford. With already established young actors such as Mario Casas or Amaia Salamanca, accompanied by other more veteran actors, such as Blanca Suárez, Álex Angulo or Asunción Balaguer.

Brian's life on Be Mad at 10:35 p.m.. A classic from the British comedy group Monty Python. Brian is a Jew who was born on the same day as Jesus, next to the portal of Bethlehem. Throughout his life he is mistaken for him several times, and almost always in the worst situations.

Four brothers on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.. A woman dedicated to helping others dies in a bank robbery. Her four adopted children attend her funeral, and soon realize that she, in fact, has been murdered. It's time to avenge her.

Good movies in DTT to end on Monday. Criminal lawyers, comedy and a revenge to disconnect. Which one do you prefer?