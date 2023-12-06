The December mega bridge begins, so the number of movies to watch on DTT. We have selected today’s four best.

Our recommended movie from TV programming is The hurt Locker, quality wartime cinema. As alternatives we have science fiction, and a couple of family films.

In a Hostile Land, the best movie you can see on television today

If you like war movies or good movies in general, the hurt Locker It is considered one of the best in recent years. The film won 6 Oscarsincluding Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Its director, Kathryn Bigelow, made history by becoming the first woman to win an Oscar for Best Directorin 2009.

the hurt Locker tells the drama of a group of American bomb bombers who defuse bombs during the Iraq War. You can watch the trailer here:

The members of the commando must not only face hostile enemies in a country that hates them. Also to the problems with a sergeant, within the squad.

En el reparto figuran Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Guy Pearce, Ralph Fiennes, y Evangeline Lilly.

the hurt Locker airs on Be Mad at 8:20 p.m..

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

The DTT channels offer us other alternatives, if war movies do not attract you.

Big Hero 6 on Disney Channel at 9:10 p.m.. This curious mix of Disney film and Japanese anime turned out to be a deeper and more entertaining animated film than expected. Ideal to see with the family. Alternatively, The Boss Baby on Boing at 9:20 p.m.

Riddick on Be Mad at 10:45 p.m.. Vin Diesel successfully entered science fiction with this saga where he faces a race of hostile aliens. This installment has the incentive of seeing the Spanish actor Jordi Mollá.

Hellboy on FDT at 22:35. Be careful, this is not the “good” Hellboy, Guillermo del Toro’s. It is a later version directed by Neil Marshall. It has less quality, but it is entertaining if you like action movies with touches of fantasy. The demon Hellboy faces giants and undead.

You shouldn’t get lost the hurt Locker o Big Hero 6if you don’t know what movie to watch today on DTT.