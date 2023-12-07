The cinematographic billboard of TV programming maintains a good level this week, thanks to the holidays. You won’t find new releases, but you will find good films from a few years ago, which you may not have seen, or which you might want to see again.

If you do not know what movie to watch TDT hoy, we have scanned all the channels to show you the most drinkable ones. Then you decide your favorite.

Matrix, the best movie you can see on television today

Released in 1999, Matrix became the perfect film for the turn of the century. It broke the rules of cinematic science fiction, fully entering the new millennium a year early.

It’s been almost 25 years, but the argument of Matrix It is more current than ever: What if our world is actually a simulation created by artificial intelligence? This question has a shocking answer in the film. You can watch the trailer here:

Matrix won four Oscarsincluding Best Visual Effects, when it was thought that Star Wars: The Phantom Menace would win it.

Their most iconic image, the green “digital rain” that you can see in the opening photo of the news, was actually a “copy” of the credits of the Japanese film Ghost in the Shell, which was inspired by more than one thing the Wachowski sisters.

You can see Matrix in Be Mad at 0:15. Here is a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

The DTT channels offer us other alternatives, with genres such as Spanish comedy, family animation, or Eddie Murphy, which is a genre in itself.

Parallel mothers on La 1 at 10:50 p.m.. Pedro Almodóvar directs Penélope Cruz, Rossy de Palma and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, in a drama that tells the story of two mothers who coincide in the delivery room.

Despicable Me II on Boeing at 9:20 p.m.. The fun minions doing their thing, while the villain Gru, converted into an adoptive stepfather, tries to put his life back together. Alternatively you have The Incredibles on Disney Channel at 8:50 p.m.

Eddie Murphy movies on Paramount starting at 8:10 p.m.. If you like this popular American comedian, at Paramount you can watch it in one go, A thousand words, Imagine y Norbit.

If you do not know what movie to watch today TDT, Matrix, Parallel Mothers or Gru II, are our recommendations.