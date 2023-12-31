This New Years Eve Most people will sign up for one of these things: party favors, family reunion, work, New Year's Eve program, or movie on DTT.

If you skip the boring New Year's Eve programs recorded months ago, the movie-going option is a good alternative in today's TV programming. Take a look at theThe best movies of the first night of 2024.

Ready Player One, the best movie you can see on television today

Steven Spielberg was a few years ahead of the rise of virtual reality with Ready Player Onea film based on the novel of the same name.

In the year 2045, the world is about to collapse, but humanity manages to escape thanks to virtual reality worlds created by powerful companies.

After the death of billionaire James Halliday, it is discovered that he has left his entire fortune inside a virtual reality world. To find it, you have to overcome several challenges. You can watch the trailer here:

This Steven Spielberg film is full of action and special effects. A somewhat disturbing vision of the future, which does not seem too far off, considering how the world is going, both in reality and in technology…

Ready Player One It is broadcast on La Sexta at 0:05. Here you can read a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

If you have already seen Ready Player Oneor you are not interested, these are three other DTT movies that we propose to you.

Eight Basque surnames on Four at 0:10. An Andalusian (Dani Rovira) falls in love with a Basque woman (Clara Lago), and when he goes to conquer her in the Basque Country, he has no choice but to pass himself off as a Basque native to gain the favor of the girl's father.

The final trick (The Prestige) on Thirteen at 00:00. The Oppenheimer director delights us with a film about two magicians confronted by their great rivalry, and because they love the same woman. With Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Piper Perabo and Scarlett Johansson.

Willow on FDT at 0:50. An endearing timeless story ideal to watch with the family. Young Willow finds an abandoned girl, and soon discovers that only she has the power to destroy the witch Bavmorda.

We have reviewed the best movies of the TDT on the last day of the year. Happy 2024!