Few movies today on DTT, with the main channels focused on other types of content. Luckily we can find some quality titles in TV programming.

If you do not know what movie to watch TDT hoy, Saving Private Ryan is our pick of the day. The multi-award-winning and prestigious film about World War II, by Steven Spielberg. If you have seen it, there is an alternative that is worth it.

Saving Private Ryan, the best movie you can see on television today

This masterpiece of cinema is considered one of the best war films in history. Set in the Normandy Landings during World War II, the common thread is a much more intimate story.

Three of the four Ryan brothers have died in the war within a few hours of each other, and their mother will receive the telegram with their death on the same day. The fourth brother is missing, so to ease the poor woman's grief, a squad decides to find Ryan, with the intention of bringing him home. You can watch the trailer here:

Few directors like Steven Spielberg know how to masterfully combine personal stories with the most spectacular action scenes.

Saving Private Ryan had very good reviews, was the second highest-grossing film of 1998, and won five Oscars, including Best Director.

You can see Saving Private Ryan on Paramount at 11:55 p.m.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

Few people have not enjoyed Spielberg's film, and although it can be enjoyed several times, given its quality, if you are looking for something else, DTT offers you some alternatives.

Today science fiction dominates, a genre that always has good audiences on free TV programming channels.

Space Cowboys on Be Mad at 7:50 p.m.. A Russian satellite is causing problems, and only four retired NASA veterans can fix it. They are legendary actors like Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, and James Garner.

The fate of Jupiter on Be Mad at 10:15 p.m. Young Jupiter Jones has a dream: to travel to space. But her life forces her to always look down at the ground, in her job as a cleaner in her home. Soon everything will change.

The cell on Be Mad at 00:30. Jennifer López plays a psychiatrist capable of reading the minds of her patients. A too dangerous game, which cannot end well.

These are today's most notable DTT movies. There are some more, but their low quality makes them dispensable.