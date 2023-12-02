Friday arrived! And for those who like to lounge on the couch and watch TV, the quality of DTT movies improves with the arrival of the weekend.

In today’s TV programming we highlight the brutal action movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Some interesting alternatives in DTT channels They are Lethal Weapon II, The Justice League, and to watch with the family, the classic The Lion King.

John Wick 3, the best movie you can see on television today

If you like action movies and the choreography of impossible shots and fights, more typical of a video game than a movie, you will enjoy John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

It is advisable to have seen the previous ones before, because this third part begins right where the second ends. But it is not strictly necessary either, since the plot follows well.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is the deadliest assassin. He has been away from the business for some time, but there is a $14 million reward on his head, and the entire assassins guild is after him.

Rounding out the cast are Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Mark Dacascos. The film had good reviews and acceptable box office receipts, surpassing previous titles in the franchise. Last spring, John Wick 4 (Review) was released.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum It is broadcast on Cuatro at 10:15 p.m.. Here you can read the film review.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

Here are other films of interest that appear on TV programming. We have included a family movie.

The Justice League on La 1 at 11:20 p.m.. Batman. Wonder Woman, and other DC superheroes, unite to fight crime. Another option is Blade II and Blade Trinity at Be Mad starting at 10:00 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 at Neox at 10:00 p.m.. A classic police movie with a lot of action, and Mel Gibson already turned into a star. A couple of police officers try to protect a witness from a gang of drug traffickers who want to kill him.

The Lion King on Disney Channel at 9:30 p.m.. We don’t think there is anyone on this planet who hasn’t seen it, but it can handle several repetitions if there are children at home. As alternatives you have Matilda in Boing (again), and Norman of the North in Clan.

The most spectacular action returns, with John Wick 3, and family cinema on DTT. What movie are you going to see today?