The time has come to choose what movie to watch today on DTT. We recommend four. The most prominent, Spectre, the 24th James Bond title.

In today’s TV programming you will also find an overrated science fiction classic, the hunt for a monster from the past, and to watch with the family, the modern version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Specter 007, the best movie you can see on television today

Directed by Sam Mendes Spectre (o Spectre 007, depending on who you ask). A 2015 James Bond film, starring Daniel Craig as the most famous spy, and Monica Bellucci as the unconventional Bond girl.

For the first time in 40 years, the sinister organization Specter is once again the protagonist of a James Bond film. 007 tries to find out who is behind her, while M confronts the political bureaucrats who want to take power from the secret services. You can watch the trailer here:

Spectre won the Oscar for Best Song, a section that the saga has always taken great care of. It also entered the Guinness Book of Records for the largest explosion ever filmed.

It is a good James Bond movie, ideal to say goodbye to the weekend. Spectre It is broadcast on La 1 at 10:05 p.m.. Here you can read a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

What other alternatives do we have in DTT TV Programming, in prime time? There are some films of interest.

Independence Day on FDT at 22:20. Entertaining and spectacular science fiction movie, if you turn off your brain for the last 15 minutes. Will Smith, at the height of his popularity, faces an army of aliens who want to invade Earth.

Wolf pact on Thirteen at 11:45 p.m.. We are in the 18th century, in France. An unidentified beast devours women and children alike. A biologist, an explorer, and a philosopher team up to hunt the monster.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Boeing at 8:40 p.m.. The modern version of this classic of Anglo-Saxon literature, with Johnny Depp as the protagonist. A good movie to watch with the family. Alternatively, Trolls 2 on Disney Channel at 8:25 p.m.

Spectre 007 It is the movie of the day on DTT. Independence Day, Covenant of the Wolves and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory also entertain. See you tomorrow!