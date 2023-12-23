Free TV programming today has great movies to enjoy warm at home. Three of them are essential for any movie buff, although you may have already seen some.

We are on the verge of Christmas, which is why there are also very successful family films on DTT, to watch with the children.

Zodiac, the best movie you can see on television today

In the late '60s, the Zodiac Killer turned the police upside down. Responsible for dozens of murders, he laughed at investigators while leaving clues to his murders in encrypted letters that he forced to be published on the front page of newspapers, threatening to kill more people if they didn't.

The film tells the chase that four investigators carried out for decades, although they were never able to catch the intelligent killer.

Directed by David Fincher, it received very good reviews in 2007. The cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Edwards, Robert Downey Jr., Brian Cox, Jy Chloë Sevigny.

Zodiac airs on Be Mad at 11:50 p.m.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

You're going to have to go to bed late to watch the best DTT movies today. But it's Saturday, and Christmas holidays, so it's worth it.

Forrest Gump on La 1 at 11:35 p.m.. The tender and inspiring story of a young man with some disabilities, who managed to succeed in life.

Blade Runner on Neox at 0:05. Considered by many the best science fiction film in history, it deals with topics such as artificial intelligence and robots indistinguishable from humans, which are back in fashion 40 years after it was filmed. Harrison Ford in another of his iconic roles.

Father there is only one on Antena 3 at 10:10 p.m.. The great commercial success of Santiago Segura, very far from Torrente's films. This is a family comedy that exploded at the box office, about overwhelmed parents and rebellious children. Alternatively, The Grinch on Boing at 9:20 p.m.

We have reviewed the best movies of the TV programming hoy. Essential films and titles to watch with the family. To enjoy!