Many people sit in front of the television after dinner to Watch a movie and unwind before going to sleep. If you don't want to spend money on subscriptions, DTT has what you need.

Tarantino's film Damn bastards, is our recommendation of the day in TV programming. I'm sure you like them too Aquaman, Fast & Furious 8, and Elite Brigade.

Inglourious Basterds, the best movie you can see on television today

The brilliant director Quentin Tarantino offers us his own vision of the fight against the Nazis in World War II, with a comic feel, and the usual stamp of violence and action of this director's films.

Lieutenant Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) is the head of a group of infiltrators in Nazi territory, known as the Bastards, who are dedicated to sabotaging facilities and assassinating senior German officials. You can watch the trailer here:

It is a fairly violent, bloody film, full of action, with good dialogue and a couple of interesting twists.

Damn bastards airs on Be Mad at 0:05. It's worth it if you haven't seen it.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

If you are looking for something different in TV programming today, here are other quality recommendations.

Aquaman in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.. Marvel superhero movie with Jason Momoa becoming the Atlantean king who dominates the kingdom of the seas. But he is still not clear that he wants to be king.

Fast & Furious 8 on FDT at 22:40. The adventures of the band of friends/rivals that live on the asphalt and border (or delve into) crime continue.

elite brigade on Be Mad at 10:25 p.m.. The mafia reigns in the streets of Los Angeles, in 1949. A group of police officers and investigators will try to take down their leader. With Sean Penn, Holt McCallany and Wade Williams.

We have reviewed the best movies of the TDT hoy. There are good movies to choose from, although the genres are not very varied.