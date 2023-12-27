We have collected the best movies on DTT today, in prime time. There are good titles if you like action movies.

If you do not know What movie to watch today on DTT, our recommendation is Fast & Furious 7. Other alternatives to TV programming are Assault in Paris, Maximum risk y Training Day.

Fast & Furious 7, the best movie you can see on television today

The Fast & Furious saga, which began as A full gas in Spain, has had unexpected success around the world. The seventh installment managed to raise 1.5 billion dollars, becoming the eleventh highest-grossing film of recent times.

Fast & Furious is a saga that mixes car racing, crime, redemption, and very spectacular action scenes. Here you can see the trailer of Fast & Furious 7:

Direct continuation of the sixth part, in Fast & Furious 7 the lives of some protagonists seem on track, but Dom gets into trouble again, and his friends will do everything possible to “rescue” him. Action, smell of asphalt, adrenaline, testosterone, and everything you expect from the saga.

It is a special film because it represents the emotional farewell to actor Paul Walker, who died before filming, but who was included in the film using doubles and CGI.

Fast & Furious 7 It is broadcast on Telecinco at 10:50 p.m.. Here you can read a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

There are more worthwhile films on television programming today. Take a look and choose the one that interests you the most.

Assault in Paris in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.. A pickpocket steals a purse in Paris that contains more than just a handful of bills and coins. CIA agent Sean Briar is assigned to hunt down the elusive pickpocket, but soon discovers that the contents of the bag are more dangerous than they seem.

Maximum risk on Be Mad at 10:35 p.m.. An experienced climber (Sylvester Stallone) has to rescue some climbers trapped at the top of the mountain. Everything gets complicated when he discovers that they are dangerous thieves who are transporting an immense loot.

Training Day on Thirteen at 0:50. An experienced narcotics agent, burned out by his job, has to train a young rookie. As expected, things don't go well, until the real problems start.

We have reviewed the best movies of the TV programming hoy. Today non-stop action and thrillers are the main protagonists. So you don't fall asleep on the couch!