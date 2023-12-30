If you do not know what movie to watch on DTT todaywe have selected four very popular titles, which also have very good reviews.

The good news is that they are of varied genres, so everyone will find something they like in TV programming. Whether to see alone, as a couple, or with the whole family.

The Shape of Water, the best movie you can see on television today

Guillermo del Toro is a fan of monster movies, but in The shape of water puts a twist on the genre with a love story between a monster and a lonely woman.

Elisa is a mute woman who works in a high security center of the North American government. One day she decides to sneak into the secret experiment that everyone is prohibited from accessing. And what she discovers there will change her life forever. You can watch the trailer here, but be careful, like all modern trailers, it spoils half the movie:

We are before a classic tribute to the monster movies of the 50s of the 20th centurywith the personal touch that Del Toro gives to all his films.

The shape of water It is broadcast on Cuatro at 1:20 in the morning. Here you can read a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

Let's take a look at other alternatives in TV programming today. I'm sure you'll be interested.

The Dark Knight: The Legend reborn in Cuatro at 10:00 p.m.. Third installment of Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale's Batman. Bat Man returns from retirement to stop the terrorist Bane.

Father there is only one 2 on Antena at 10:10 p.m. The most popular Spanish family comedy saga in recent years, and another hit from Santiago Segura. Now, to the problems caused by children, we must add that of grandparents…

Love Actually on La 1 at 11:50 p.m.. Romantic movie with very good reviews. Several love stories intertwined, a few days before Christmas, with protagonists as curious as the British Prime Minister, a famous singer, or a teacher.

These are the best movies of the TDT hoy. Although you're going to have to stay up a little late to see some of them.