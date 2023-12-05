If you still don’t know what movie to watch on DTT today, every day we choose the four most interesting titles. Today there is not much variety, but we are left with a science fiction classic from the 80s, Gremlinswhich maintains fun and interest, and a Spanish comedy of entanglements, quite remarkable.

In today’s TV programming you will also find martial arts movies, the inevitable police and murder movies, and some pretty bad romantic movies.

Gremlins, the best movie you can see on television today

Don’t know what movie to watch today on DTT? We propose a fun science-fiction comedy from the 80s: the great classic Gremlins.

Released in 1984, this production by Steven Spielberg, directed by Joe Dante, was classified as “the hooligan ET”, although they are very different films.

A young man adopts an adorable creature, a mogwai, named Gizmo. Everything will be fine as long as you follow three rules: you can’t get wet, you can’t see the light, and you can’t eat after midnight. Inevitably, some of that happens, and the mogwai transforms into a thuggish, murderous monster. You can watch the trailer here:

Gremlins It quickly became one of the most popular films of the 80s, and today it is considered a science fiction classic. A strange mix that also includes horror and comedy.

It was sold as a family film, but it had pretty strong death and murder scenes. This led to protests from some parents. Because of this film, the PG-13 age rating was introduced..

Gremlins It is broadcast on La 2 at 10:00 p.m.. Here you can read a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

The DTT channels offer us other alternatives, if you have already seen Gremlins several times.

Knock Knock in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.. A group of patients wait for the psychologist in his office. The doctor is late, so they start solving their problems with each other. A good Spanish comedy with Paco León, Alexandra Jiménez, Rossy de Palma, Nuria Herrero and Adrián Lastra.

Jet Li is the best fighter (Fist of Legend) on Real Madrid TV at 9:30 p.m.. Martial arts movies with one of the myths of the genre, Jet Li, who must prevent the murder of Master Huo.

Independence Day: Contraataque on FDT at 22:40. Two decades after the release of the first part, the sequel to Independence Day was released without Will Smith. The aliens who were expelled return to invade Earth, but this time we have their technology to combat them.

Gremlins, Knock Knock o Jet Li is the best fighter, are our recommended movies of the day on DTT. Are you going to see any?