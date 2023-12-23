The Christmas holidays officially begin, and that means The quality of DTT movies is going to increase exponentially. The theory is demonstrated with today's good films on TV programming.

If you haven't seen the latest Batman movie, today you have a good opportunity… And without paying a subscription! That's what DTT has, although you'll also have to put up with a few ads, of course…

The Batman, the best movie you can see on television today

In case there haven't been enough actors playing Bat-Man, here's the latest one: Robert Pattinson is the latest reincarnation of The Dark Knight.

The Batman, released last year, shows us a tired hero who feels increasingly alone, with very few allies and a police system mired in corruption. Here you can see a review of the film, without spoilers:

When a sadistic killer begins to wreak havoc on Gotham City, Batman will have to descend into the underworld to hunt him down. There he will meet some old acquaintances.

The film has been directed by Matt Reeves. They accompany Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis.

The Batman It is broadcast on La 1 at 10:05 p.m.. Here you can read a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

Today we have good movies on TV programming, so there is something to choose from.

Return to the future on Neox at 10:10 p.m.. A true science fiction classic, ideal to enjoy this Christmas season. Marty McFly travels to the past and his mother falls in love with him, starting all kinds of temporary problems that will extend over three films.

Noa's diary in Clan at 0:12. A moving love story told through an old diary. To see as a couple.

Deadpool II on Four at 0:05. The most shameless antihero returns in a second part where he allies himself with the mutants to save someone.

These are the best movies of the TDT hoy. There are varied genres and very attractive titles, so everyone will find something they like. To enjoy!