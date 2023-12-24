There are no big premieres today in the TV programmingperhaps because the television channels know that many people are not going to turn on the television on Christmas Eve.

But those who watch TV, especially as a family, will find a good handful of timeless films in the TDT, ideal (or not so ideal) for such an important day.

Edward Scissorhands, the best movie you can see on television today

This classic fantasy story by Tim Burtonis an excellent movie to watch this Christmas season.

Edward Scissorhands (Johnny Depp) is a young man created by a peculiar inventor, who gave him scissors instead of hands. He doesn't have an easy time navigating life, but an unexpected friend (Winona Ryder) will give him all her support. You can watch the trailer here:

A very emotional and interesting film, shot with the usual mastery of the great Tim Burton.

Edward Scissorhands airs on Be Mad at 8:40 p.m.. Here you can read a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

These are some quality alternatives to today's TV programming, covering different genres, so that everyone can find something they like.

Pretty Woman on Four at 9:30 p.m.. The classic story of the handsome rich man who falls in love with the prostitute. Today it may have become a little outdated, but it still has a pull among the public.

The Aviator on Real Madrid TV at 9:30 p.m.. Legendary director Martin Scorsese tells the true story of Howard Hughes, who was an entrepreneur, film producer and visionary, at the beginning of the 20th century. And also a prisoner of phobias.

Burn after reading on Paramount at 8:00 p.m.. A fun comedy from the Coen brothers, about a CIA agent whose memories are stolen. With great actors like George Clooney, Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt and John Malkovich.

These are the best movies of the TV programming hoy. Timeless classics to accompany Christmas Eve dinner. Merry christmas!