The Sloane Affair It's our movie of the day on TV programmingbut you can also find morbid titles like American beauty, or some drunk comedies on DTT.

American society is increasingly divided over the sale of guns to individuals, which has led to countless massacres and shootings.

The Sloane case tells the story of a lawyer hired to defend the application of the Heaton-Harris law, which wants to restrict gun sales. You can watch the trailer here:

Sloane is capable of doing anything to achieve his goals, but he must face an implacable enemy: the gun lobby, the powerful companies that make a business of selling them, and that will not hesitate to play dirty to prevent the law from being passed. .

A good thriller with good reviews, directed by John Madden. The cast highlights the performance of Jessica Chastain, accompanied by Mark Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Alison Pill, among others.

The Sloane Affair airs on Paramount at 10 p.m.. Here is a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

We have searched the TV Programming of the DTT schedule to find movies that have a minimum of quality. It hasn't been easy, but here they are.

American beauty on Paramount at 0:40. Lester Burnham is a forty-year-old man married to the perfect woman, with a determined life, who falls in love with a friend of his daughter.

The Hangover Trilogy at Be Mad from 9:30 p.m.. Drunk comedies are already a little out of fashion, but if you like this type of humor, with four friends who wake up in different parts of the world after a good party, Be Mad broadcasts the Hangover trilogy next.

Coup on FDT at 22:35. A businessman and his family live in an Asian country that has just suffered a coup d'état. Foreigners are killed without mercy, so they will have to find a way to flee the country.

