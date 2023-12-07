If you’re lucky, today is a day of rest between the December mega-bridge. Or maybe you start your own. In any case, if you want to practice armchair ball and you don’t know what movie to watch on DTT todaythis selection that we propose has a lot of quality, so choose according to your tastes.

War of the Worlds by Steven Spielberg is our favorite choice, but if you prefer another genre, there is a wide variety today on DTT.

The War of the Worlds, the best movie you can see on television today

The great Steven Spielberg covered this great science fiction classic by HG Wells, published in 1898. A timeless story that remains fully current.

Some alien monsters from another planet have been hiding underground for years, until suddenly they emerge to the surface and begin to destroy and conquer the world.

A family man (Tom Cruise) will do whatever it takes to save his children. You can watch the trailer here:

It is a very good film that keeps you in tension throughout the entire length, since Spielberg introduced a touch of terror and unexpected realism.

It’s full of spectacular action sequences and camera shots like only Hollywood’s King Midas knows how to come up with.

You can see War of the Worlds on FDT at 22:40. Here is a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

Today’s TV programming has some gems that you should not miss, if you have not seen them yet.

The thin red lineon Be Mad at 7:20 p.m. Masterpiece of war cinema. The conquest of a hill in World War II, and the ethical conflicts that this entails.

Premonition on Paramount at 10:05 p.m.. Anthony Hopkins and Colin Farrell face to face in a thriller about mysterious killers and FBI agents with strange mental powers. Can the future be predicted?

Shrek the Third on Boeing at 9:20 p.m.. The ogre Shrek has become King by marrying a princess and inheriting the throne, but he is not very happy about it. A fun movie to watch with the family. Alternatively, Hercules on Disney Channel at 8:55 p.m.

The War of the Worlds, The Thin Red Line o Premonition, are our recommended movies of the day on DTT. Are you going to see any?