Few interesting films today on DTTit was difficult for us to select the four usual titles.

Very little romantic cinema is broadcast on TV programming, the vast majority of DTT films are focused on the middle-aged male adult man. So for once, we are left with Before you, a romantic drama focused on young fans of sentimental soap operas.

Before you, the best movie you can see on television today

A young and adventurous banker suffers an accident that leaves him in a wheelchair. Bitter and without a future, he meets an artist who becomes his caregiver and helps him regain his enthusiasm for life.

A romantic and very topical drama (there are about a hundred movies with this plot), but reviews praise the good chemistry between the protagonists, Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke, known for her role as Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones. You can watch the trailer here:

A film focused on young adults and fans of romantic novels, with above-average quality.

Before you It is broadcast on Telecinco at 10:50 p.m.. Here you can read a review of the film.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

There are more usable titles on television programming today. Take a look and see if any interest you.

The writer on Be Mad at 8:25 p.m.. A writer agrees, against his will, to finish the memoirs of a well-known politician. Everything gets complicated when he is accused of war crimes. With Ewan McGregor and Pierce Brosnan.

The rock on Be Mad at 0:30. Terrorists take 81 tourists hostage in the old Alcatraz prison and install chemical weapons that could kill millions of people. A rookie agent expert in this type of weapons, and the only convict who managed to escape from prison, will collaborate to put an end to the threat. Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage, side by side.

Murder in the White House in Clan at 11:55 p.m.. A murder has occurred in the home of the president of the United States. An FBI agent begins the investigation, but there are too many hidden interests. With Ronny Cox, Wesley Snipes and Diane Lane.

We have reviewed the best movies of the TV programming hoy. For once, romantic cinema is the protagonist.