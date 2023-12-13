It’s hard to complain about the Three Wise Men if you wake up and find that they’ve left you a new cell phone under the Tree, but sometimes they’re wrong. To prevent this from happening, we give you some advice on which models we consider the best depending on your budget.

Choosing a mobile depends a lot on each person’s personal preferences, but any basic user will be delighted with the option we propose, as well as with the mid-range proposals.

For the high-end we have opted for Samsung and Apple, which we consider to be the safest and smartest bets right now when it comes to making a payment of this type.

For less than 150 euros: Galaxy A14 For less than 200 euros: Redmi Note 12 For less than 300 euros: POCO X5 PRO 5G For less than 700 euros: Samsung Galaxy S23 For about 1,000 euros: iPhone 15

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A14

A few months ago, Samsung presented this Galaxy A14 on the Old Continent along with its latest high-end TVs, and it’s not bad at all. It has a 6.6″ 90 Hz Full HD screen, a beautiful design in various colors, a triple-lens camera with a macro and wide-angle lens and a 13 MP front camera with a 2.0 focal aperture.

The 5,000 mAh battery ensures two days of autonomy without major problems and has a 5G connection. It doesn’t have the most powerful hardware and its screen is LCD instead of AMOLED, but it is a good option for less than 150 euros.

Redmi Note 12

All the details and features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 that comes equipped with the new Snapdragon 685 processors and a 50 Mpx camera.

For less than 200 euros, even for 150 euros sometimes with offers, we can find Xiaomi’s mid-range for this 2023. The Redmi Note 12.

The first thing that catches your attention is its 6.67” inch screen and 2,400×1080 resolution, which ensures a good pixel density to read clear text and enjoy content such as series and movies in a fantastic way since the panel is AMOLED, so the blacks are pure. In addition, its refresh rate reaches up to 120 Hz, if we want to play with it.

Its 5,000 mAh battery ensures that we will reach the end of the day still with battery even if we have been playing with it or spending more time than we would like watching videos on TikTok and Reels on Instagram.

Speaking of Instagram, we must emphasize its triple camera with 48 MP resolution, macro lens and wide-angle lens that gives us a multitude of possibilities. Its engine is a Snapdragon 685, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. More than enough to run everything without lag, and with storage to download movies or a lot of music.

The only drawback is that this model is not compatible with 5G networks, but in exchange its price is very low. The compatible version costs more than 100 euros more, and it may not be worth it to navigate a little faster in certain circumstances compared to the savings offered by this Redmi Note 12.

POCO X5 PRO 5G

POCO’s value-for-money 5G mobile for 2023 with 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 108 megapixel camera and 67 W turbo charging.

Below 300 euros we now find the Poco X5 Pro on offer, which surprises us with its fantastic screen and processor. It has a 5G chip and a fantastic screen with a 120 Hz AMOLED panel for an outstanding experience when consuming video and playing games.

The design is original and colorful, very thin to be worn without being barely noticeable, thus going a little outside the trend within the sector. This is the perfect phone for those looking for a good mid-range, especially if they want to play games or do something other than look at Instagram.

Its Snapdragon 778G chip not only ensures good performance today, but also good performance over the years and with accumulation of updates. The camera is the only one that takes good photos under 300 euros in low light.

Samsung Galaxy S23

One of the most powerful high-end Android devices, with a large AMOLED screen and top-level performance.

At the moment there is no better mobile phone in Samsung’s Galaxy range than the new Samsung Galaxy S23, and now we see it for about 700 euros or less in stores.

The S23 range is fully committed to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, in addition to 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. It has a 50 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle, a 10 megapixel telephoto and also a 12 megapixel front camera. An excellent combination by Samsung.

In addition, a 3,900 mAh battery with 25 W fast charging and 10 W wireless charging. It benefits from WiFi 6E and a Bluetooth 5.3 connection.

iPhone 15

Apple has just launched its new iPhone 15 as a natural evolution of last year’s model with slight improvements to the design and camera.

If you can reach 1,000 euros, there is nothing better than the iPhone in terms of materials, screen, camera quality and, above all, support and value in the market if after a few years you decide to renew the terminal. This year, in addition, the standard model is better than ever thanks to its advances in the camera and the right colors. Impossible to fail with a gift like this.

