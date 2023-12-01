We spoke with the producer of Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince, Kento Yokota, to find out more about this new installment.

December 1st has arrived, and nuevo Dragon Quest Monsters it just premiered in Nintendo Switch. The new thing from Square Enix proposes a peculiar combination of elements from Dragon Quest and Pokémon that maintains the fantasy and magic of the former and fuses it with the collecting desire of the latter. On the occasion of the launch of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Princewe have had the opportunity to speak with your producer, Kento Yokotato find out more about their new proposal.

Yokota, which has games like Dragon Quest XI, Builders and a DQ IV very special for the title that has just been released, he has answered several questions that we have been able to ask via e-mail. In this interview, you can discover more about what lies behind the creatures that are included in each Dragon Quest Monsters or even how it stands out from other IPs and games that also revolve around capturing and training monsters.

Interview with Kento Yokota, producer of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

The Dragon Quest Monsters installment that was lostthe long wait between iteration and iteration… Yokota has given us some very interesting statements for Dragon Quest fans, such as the curious connection between this new game y DQ Treasures, released last year, in addition to giving some interesting touches for those who decide to get started in this franchise with the installment that has just arrived on Switch. Below are all the answers:

The last new installment in the Dragon Quest Monsters series was Joker 3, which came out 7 years ago. Has there been any specific reason why the wait for a new delivery has been so long?

Kento Yokota: Dragon Quest Treasures began being developed as a new game in the Dragon Quest Monsters series, but we decided to change it to make it a different game during development. Since we only started working on Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince after completing Dragon Quest Monsters, the result was a deadline of quite long time between DQM releases.

Could you tell us the approximate development time this game took?

KY: I can’t give specific answers about the development period, but the idea of ​​Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince came to life during the development of Dragon Quest Treasuresso you can more or less imagine how much time it took.

More and more players are starting to get familiar with Dragon Quest. What makes The Dark Prince attract new players to the franchise?

KY: One feature of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince that I would especially recommend to newcomers to Dragon Quest is the Synthesis, which is the feature that most defines the DQ Monsters series. I hope new players can experience the fun and excitement that this system offers, where two of the monsters are combined to create a new and different one. Fans already familiar with Dragon Quest can enjoy its wonderful story, which also features Psarocharacter of Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen.

Having over 500 different monsters is a considerable milestone, especially with the variables that Synthesis adds. Was that number a goal you had or did it come about as you chose monsters? Do you have specific criteria for adding creatures to the game?

KY:La cifra de 500 It was a reference point which we feel is necessary to have a good level of variety in the monsters you encounter while exploring the world, as well as to have enough monsters that appear only through Synthesis. As for those that have been included, we take special care to ensure a good equilibrium between the different families of Dragon Quest games in which they originally appeared.

However, since The Dark Prince is set in the world of Dragon Quest IV, we decided to introduce a Widest selection of monsters in this game.

Coming out on a Nintendo console inevitably invites comparison. From your point of view, what does Dragon Quest Monsters have that sets it apart from its competitors?

KY: Definitely, I think the system of Synthesis It is the most notable characteristic when defining the Dragon Quest Monsters series. When performing synthesis, players may initially be reluctant to lose two monsters from their stable, but the new monster resulting from combining them will be much more capable, so there is a Huge sense of satisfaction from repeatedly combining monsters to make your team more and more powerful, which cannot be found in any other game.

Additionally, another attraction is that you can collect all the wildly different Dragon Quest monsters, starting with the iconic Limo (Slime), and embark on an adventure with the team of your choice. Each player can have a completely different groupand it can be a lot of fun to compare your choices with other players.

Thanks to PLAION and Square Enix for facilitating this interview.