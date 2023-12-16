Discover the origin of the sound that accompanies these iconic Star Wars weapons.

One of the most remembered scenes from A New Hope

Star Wars es one of the most famous and influential film franchises, forever changed both science fiction and George Lucas' career as a director. Several of his main films are considered great adventures or directly some of the best feature films that we have seen in the history of cinema.

Perhaps what made the franchise so great was its incredible fictional universe Full of interesting details. This introduced us to Jedi with incredible abilities, planets with a fascinating culture of their own, and objects that are currently considered pop culture icons. The lightsabers They are the perfect example of the latter and the origin of their striking sound is, to say the least, a curiosity that deserves to be shared.

The interesting origin of the sound of the most representative Star Wars weapons

The striking origin of this sound that every fan of the galactic franchise instantly recognizes was revealed by Ben Burttan actor, director, screenwriter and producer who has worked on such interesting films as WALL-E, ET and, of course, Star Wars.

Ben Burtt shared on more than one occasion that the origin is the combination of a projector motor on and the sound of a tube TV when it is in operationmaking this surprising union something that, like the lightsabers themselves, is easy to recognize and associate with the multi-million dollar franchise.

Lightsabers were first seen in A New Hope and were used by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in the unforgettable duel which happens in the climax of the 1977 film. At that time these weapons were surrounded by a certain air of mysticism similar to what we perceive in the figure of the Jedi that the character played by Alec Guinness represented so well in said installment. This was further enhanced by the character of Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back, in his case. without needing to show this type of weapon in any scene.

Lightsabers as a concept They gained great complexity as the franchise spread. Today we know that there are a variety of colors with an interesting meaning in many of them, being the color green one of the seen and used by characters like Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn or Luke Skywalker.

